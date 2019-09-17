DEAR EDITOR:
I am writing in response to the article regarding the Colorado House Bill 1230 and the licensing of social consumption areas in Telluride.
Tri-County Health Network (TCHNetwork) has worked over the past several years with over 50 community members, and many Telluride middle and high school students, to build the Communities that Care Coalition. Several members of Telluride Town Council and members of the Telluride town staff regularly attend the Communities that Care Coalition meetings. This soalition’s primary goal is to reduce youth substance use, focus on social norms that encourage risky behaviors, and reduce the risk factors and increase the protective factors present in the lives of our youth.
In presentations to council and community members over the past year, TCHNetwork has highlighted that Telluride youth use substances such as cannabis at a higher rate than their peers across the state. The Healthy Kids Colorado 2017 survey reported that 34 percent of Telluride high school students reported using cannabis within the past 30 days (compared to 19.4 percent statewide). We, and the youth themselves, have also presented to council on many occasions highlighting the need for safe spaces for youth to gather and recreate on nights and weekends without the pressure to use cannabis or alcohol. Our tourist economy, five dispensaries in the business core, multiple liquor stores and bars, and numerous festivals at which substances are celebrated and their use encouraged, sadly presents our youth with many opportunities to witness adults overuse cannabis, alcohol and other substances.
In addition, we have strong anecdotal evidence that visitors are not responsibly disposing of unused cannabis and are giving it to underage waitstaff as tips in restaurants, leaving it in hotel rooms and condos, or throwing it away in the garbage — all of which contribute to the fact that 60.7 percent of our high school students report that it is “sort of” or “very easy” to obtain cannabis in our community.
Telluride Town Council has ample evidence that encouraging further use of substances like cannabis, loosening restrictions on where substances can be consumed, including alcohol and cannabis, and encouraging the possible overconsumption of substances by adults, puts at risk our youth and our community. Further, allowing indoor smoking or vaping is an assault on the clean air rules that Telluride has long embraced and is another example of sending the wrong message to our youth about their health and well-being.
I encourage the Town Council to recognize the potential impacts on our youth and to not approve the licensure of social consumption areas in our small town.
As was noted by town attorney Kevin Geiger, the state has not issued a complete set of rules to guide the operation of these social consumption areas. Town Council should not embark on an experiment with unknown repercussions on our youth and our community.
Paul W. Reich
Tri-County Health Network
