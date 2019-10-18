A true Telluride original, Roudy made his way to Telluride in 1970, later admitting he was attracted to the place because he was told there were no jobs available at the time. He now lives in Norwood with his wife and better half, Joanne, and his horses. Roudy spends his summers and all seasons in between entertaining Telluride visitors — and longtime locals — from his perch on a Sheridan Bar stool, his ranch in Norwood. Their barn recently burned down and everything was lost. The community is rallying around this beloved couple to help barn raise once again. The following tale is straight from the horse’s mouth.
The Narrow Minded Country Club
I arrived in Telluride in June of 1970 with my fellow countrymen, “Bad” Bob “Bean” Hanson, John “Bronko” Mahorski and Dick Flaten. We had been living in Denver and one of Flaten’s “customers” from the Franzia Brothers Fino Gas Station had suggested we check out Telluride, saying that you could get a room at the Sheridan Hotel for a dollar a day.
I had a cast on my leg — the consequence of twisting my knee while working highway construction — and it sounded like a good deal to me, being it was a small town with a few bars. I ended up staying in the Sheridan for about a month. I remember me and Bronko cutting my cast off in the Roma.
I never really left after that, although I’d get called back into service by my brother building roads in Minnesota and the Dakotas. After the ski area’s first season, I was forced by destitution to work several months on the I-29 near Grand Forks, North Dakota. That experience inspired me to call Senior William Mahoney, the ski area’s mountain manager, and get him to hold me a job bumping chairs so I could save my unemployment until the next summer and not miss the fun.
Then came the summer of the Narrow Minded Country Club (NMCC). It was 1974, after the ski area’s second season, an endless and idyllic as any summer described in Boys Life.
On an early June morning, I stopped by Betty Ruth and Doyle Duncan’s liquor store (located just east of the Sheridan Bar) and picked up a six pack of longneck Buds. In those days, there was no onus against drinking in the morning in Telluride. The shift schedules at the mine may have been the reason liquor and beer were available during most daylight hours — your Friday night could arrive at 8 a.m. on Monday. I sauntered — we studiously did not hurry or appear to have extremely important business back then — through nearly empty streets to Howard Flaten’s old miner’s shack in Town Park. Flaten was at his picnic table smoking his first of the day when I arrived with the beer. After we cracked a couple open, Flaten extracted a Quaalude from his watch pocket and we split it — beautiful morning, warm sunshine, Ballard Mountain looming over our conversation about whatever drama had recently struck.
As we were into our third beers, Flaten observed that among the great things about Colorado was that all you had to do to keep beer cold was put it in the shade. He looked at me and said, “You can’t get any higher than this.” I agreed so whole heartedly that I sometimes think I spent the next 20 years trying to get back to that someplace on the rollercoaster ride that is Telluride.
Flaten pulled horseshoes out of the woodshed and we stepped off the 40 feet between pins and began what was to become the NMCC’s main sporting event. After a couple games, thirst drove us to the Sheridan, where we regaled everyone with the joys of our early morning exercise program. Bartending, Jim Guest seeded the idea for the name. He said, “You guys think you are narrow minded?” — pointing up to a picture on the wall of Pandora miners, poorly dressed for mid-winter — “How’d you like to be as narrow minded as those guys?”
The next day Bad Bob Hanson, aka Bean, and Bronko Mahorski showed up to start improving the horseshoe pit and as the drugs, alcohol and the clang of horseshoes took over, the idea for the Narrow Minded Country Club began to emerge.
Some of the local boys joined us. Bill “Junior” Mahoney was a huge factor in Narrow Minded ideas, as was Larry “Wincey” Stevens. I thought we were going to show locals how silly it was to be narrow minded, but they let us know that being narrow minded wasn’t so bad.
Wincey brought his dad, Dick Stevens, the superintendent of the Idarado Mine down to play shoes one afternoon. He was a great guy who threw three out of four ringers and was hard to beat. The next day, I asked Wincey what his dad thought of us and he replied that Mr. Stevens' only negative comment was that we had a lot of beer cans lying around. I built a bin out of quakies and invited him back to view the Dick Stevens Memorial Beer Can Corral. “John Boy” Stevens came home that night and noticed that dad was a little tipsy. He asked what occasioned this, and Mr. Stevens replied that he had spent the afternoon hanging out with the hippies at the NMCC.
We were officially recognized. Bad Bob (a closet Republican) became president and Duane Arnold was sergeant-at-arms. Junior Mahoney wanted to be president, but he was a little too narrow minded, it was well known that if you took Junior anywhere, a fight broke out.
As charters members we were not required to buy beer for horseshoe games. We did, but we were not required to do so. Non-members were encouraged to bring a case of beer to play with us. Since this was great for us, we were unwilling to let anyone else in our club. Since no one was allowed to join, everyone wanted to join. None of us had TV (there was only one station that got reception in Telluride at the time). We were our own entertainment.
By the Fourth of July, the club had expanded to two horseshoe pits and a volleyball court and benches to accommodate spectators. We had taken over a sizable chunk of Town Park real estate. Allowing women to attend and cheer us on was based on their tendency to be scantily clad. They organized volleyball games and other distractions for the ladies while the Quaaludes were taking affect. Once they hit, your behavior patterns changed. All of us could be labeled as mush twins, as my girlfriend Barbara and I were tagged.
Like most fads in Telluride, this one got out of hand. There were fights and fires and women screaming. We decided that not having any rules was probably a mistake, so we had a luncheon meeting and decided NO BITING would be our concession to the real world where rules are considered important. Of course, everyone started biting. After Jim “Gus” Guest bit a circle out of my favorite Stetson, an emergency session was called and we went back to no rules. We even found ourselves a theme song: “They’re rioting in Africa, they’re starving in Spain. There’s hurricanes in Florida, and Texas needs rain. This whole world is festering with unhappy souls. The French hate the Germans, the Germans hate the Poles. Italians hate Yugoslavs, South Africans hate the Dutch. And I don’t like anybody very much.” That last line, with a “we” instead of “I,” became our motto.
As the endless and idyllic summer ground on, there was daily drama and excitement. The amazing thing is that we were taken seriously. The summer culminated with Doanne Houghton-Alico (a New Yorker with a hyphenated name) writing a scathing editorial in the local newspaper denouncing us as “Neo-crypto-hippie-fascist freaks.” The use of hyphens has put me on guard ever since.
[I can’t find the original compiler of this interview, but I suspect it may have been Mary Duffy. If so, thanks, Mary.]
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.