Mark Twain once called Pittsburgh “a miniature hell with the lid off.”
The famous satirist made the remark during an 1884 trip to the Steel City to promote his upcoming book “Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.”
“With the moon soft and mellow … we sauntered about the mount and looked down on the lake of fire and flame. It looked like a miniature hell with the lid off,” Twain was quoted in a Dec. 31, 1884, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette story.
He went on to add, “The view is not as deliciously beautiful as one would suppose. If one can be calm and resolute, he can look upon the picture and still live. Otherwise, your city is a beauty.”
The fire-filled quip wasn’t necessarily an original Twainism, as journalist James Patton had written Pittsburgh was like “hell with the lid taken off” in an Atlantic Monthly magazine story 16 years earlier. But as much as things change, they stay the same. Even today, Pittsburgh and the steel industry are synonymous. While the view from Mount Washington that Twain and Patton gazed upon more than a century ago is a little different, as there are more skyscrapers and sports stadiums, and fewer barges dotting the rivers and smoke clouding the air, the inside of a steel mill is still a version of hell. The revitalized Rust Belt city is currently home to several mills that continue to work in conjunction to mold and forge good ole’ American steel.
My dad has been a crane operator at U.S. Steel’s Edgar Thomson plant in Braddock for over a decade now. He lifts and maneuvers the large ladles that hold the molten liquid, which is essentially manmade lava, from his captain’s chair that runs on a track near the mill’s ceiling.
The pots are as “big as a house,” he’s told me, and if someone drops a full one, well, it’s like detonating an atomic bomb. He’s explained the intricacies of his job and the mill hunk life to me through numerous phone calls over the years, particularly whenever he’s on night turn and has more downtime.
During his last string of overnight shifts, we caught up on everything from Pittsburgh sports and our cats, to my parents preparing to move to the new house they recently purchased and next week’s Thanksgiving Day plans.
I recently decided to fly home for the holiday, but Dad had been scheduled to work that day, which means more pay.
It wouldn’t be the first holiday he’s worked, but he said he’d see if someone would switch shifts with him this year. He put a sticky note up in his crane cabin about it. But as of last week, there were no takers, and we accepted that he’d miss Thanksgiving dinner at my cousin’s.
We went on to chat about the Baltimore Ravens losing to the underdog Miami Dolphins. At the same time, the Pitt Panthers football team was in a back-and-forth shootout with North Carolina. Pitt pulled it out in overtime, and the Ravens — the biggest rival of our beloved Steelers — lost.
The mill workers were giving each other score updates over the radios all night.
“Miami 22, Baltimore 10. Final,” I heard a staticky voice interrupt in the background.
That made for a good night, Dad said. He went on to talk about how everyone has a different radio cadence whenever the ladles were making their way down the line.
Some say, “You got it” or “Ladle coming out.” Dad typically responses with a simple, “Alright.” One guy always says, “Thank you, sir,” he explained.
“This ain’t a ‘sir’ type of place,” Dad told me.
From what I collect, it’s a place where calling someone “ugly” is a term of endearment, and curse words are used as nouns, verbs and adjectives.
The mill doesn’t just mold steel, but also a certain type of person, and some people are made a little tougher than others.
If the machinery of it all isn’t enough to kill your average person, the conditions will. The blaring sirens. The showers of sparks. The ungodly heat and humidity. The slim margin of error. Death comes in many forms at the mill, but that’s not the mindset of a Pittsburgh steel mill worker.
I wrote an essay in elementary school about how my dad is my hero. He still is, because I know I’d never willingly walk into such a hell like he has over the years in providing for our family, and he’s made sure I never had to.
I was playing my guitar over the weekend and thinking about how cutting a fingertip on a string feels kind of good, when I received a text.
“Can do Thanksgiving!” Dad sent to the family group chat.
We all responded with excitement. His coworker who has been off recovering from an injury took the holiday shift because he needs the pay.
This week, Dad is on a 2 a.m. to 2 p.m. shift. His “penance” for switching out Thanksgiving, he told me.
“I can give a shit less. I can handle it for a night,” he said.
