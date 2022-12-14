There’s no place like home for the holidays. “I’ll Be Home for Christmas.” “All I Want for Christmas Is You.” “Blue Christmas.” “Winter Wonderland.”
Although the songs were probably not written about adopting a rescue pet, it’s a great idea. In the spirit of the season, we want to place as many pets as possible in forever homes. With some long-term residents, and many adorable cats and dogs, we’re offering half off all adoptions until Dec. 24 on pets over six months old.
Here are a few pets to consider:
Badger is a 7-year-old blue heeler who is deaf. He’s not doing well in the shelter environment and would love to be in a quiet, loving home soon. His adoption fee is $50. We would also consider a foster home for our dear boy.
Felicia is a young long-haired black cat with a white bib and a few white toes. She was so shy at first, but through the magic of attention and patience, she is now a sweet girl who would love to be a part of a family. She can go home for $50.
Coraline has had a rough time in her young life. She came to us with a litter of puppies early in 2022. She raised them well and was adopted herself in the spring. Unfortunately, she came back to us a few months later after she started to have problems with the family cats and men who came into the home. She’s an active, beautiful, medium-sized dog who loves to play fetch. Her adoption fee is $100.
Bandit looks like a cat burglar with his black ears and mask, but all he really wants to steal is your heart. He’s a friendly black-and-white cat who likes people, other cats and especially attention. His adoption fee is $50.
Aw, Mowgli. This boy is so special. He has spent most of his life in shelters and is so ready to be home. He’s a big goofball, who is whip-smart, healthy, friendly, young and has proven himself to be a great family dog. He was adopted earlier this year but was returned after his mom developed severe allergies. Mowgli has been in a foster home for the past month and is the perfect house guest. His adoption fee is $100
We have kittens! Meanie, Minie, Marigold and some others whose names don’t start with M. All ages, most colors, some quiet, some crazy, some energetic, some lazy. There is surely a kitten who will fit into your family. Kitten adoption fees are not discounted — $100 for a bundle of kitten love.
All of our adoption fees include spay/neuter, microchipping and appropriate vaccinations. In the case of most of our dogs, we have also invested hours of training to help them be their best self.
Shelter hours are 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. We are located at 177 County Road 10 in Ridgway.
Second Chance Humane Society’s Animal Resource Center and Thrift Shops have been serving San Miguel, Ouray and Montrose counties since 1994. Our shelter is open to the public Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Our Community Veterinary Services are available by appointment. View our shelter pets and services online at adoptmountainpets.org.
