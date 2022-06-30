Anger is a dangerous thing. It has been coursing through my veins since the Supreme Court rendered its decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health last Friday. Just recovered from COVID, still a little weary from the two-day virus v. vaccine war that raged in my body, I read the news with disbelief. Within a breath or two, I was consumed with rage. That’s when I wrote the poem.
Actually, it’s not clear whether I wrote it or it poured out of me. As is my wont, when possessed with poetry, I take to social media to pen it. A lifetime of writing has taught me that the first impulse can often be the finest one. And rather than adding to the innumerable books squeezed in every shelf and filled with my handwritten brain bombs, in the past handful of years I “self-publish” on social media. Instant gratification. Like it? Great. Wanna share it? Sure, make sure my name’s on it. My grandchildren already have enough of my crap to throw away after I go to glory, so the ephemeral nature of Facebook posts — not to mention digital storage — suits me fine.
I had not experienced anger of this nature in quite some time. The unpredictability of hormonal solar flares are long behind me. I haven’t even had a good cry in recent memory (although if the Dearly Beloved brings one more thing home from the Free Box, I may weep), so the intensity of the emotion that blasted through my being was at once marvelous and a little frightening. I’m a steady-as-she-goes kinda gal now that I’ve hit the back nine. Best harness the unfamiliar fury with one of the few things I still have control over — my words — since our rights to bodily autonomy have been stripped by liars, traitors and puling frat boys.
I called the poem, “Mayday,” though it appears untitled in its original outpouring on Facebook. It hit the collective mood. I articulated something universal, as half the U.S. (and perhaps the world’s) population howled at the misogynist affront to sound thinking. The right, my friends, is dead wrong on this. In an NPR/PBS Newshour/Marist poll, respondents oppose the court’s decision by a 56 percent to 40 percent margin, including 45 percent who strongly oppose it. What that means is that 45 percent of those polled are as pissed off as I am. That’s a lot of fury.
I am not savvy enough to know how to harness this energy on a mass scale. I vote and always have. I am forever amazed that people don’t exercise this right. Every. Damn. Election. It’s akin to when, during the height of the pandemic, I learned that people had to be reminded to wash their hands. Wait, what? This isn’t a given?
As of this blissful, rain-spitting, warm summer afternoon, “Mayday” has received 108 reactions, 21 comments and 73 shares. Relative to my other posts (think baking triumphs, paeans to the Dearly Beloved and Lawson Hill sunsets), that’s overwhelming. A chunk of those shares are by people I do not know. Saturday morning, as collective womanhood was still reeling, my dear friend Cindy Obrand, a former Tellurider who now calls South Laguna, California, home, reached out to see if I would read “Mayday” on her Saturday morning radio show. I gulped and agreed. It’s not real often anything I write roams much further than my community of friends and family. I took a deep breath, channeled Amanda Gorman and launched into it. Actually reading it aloud filled it with energy, gave voice to the raw emotion from which it had been birthed, and sent it into a community beyond my own. So be it. I hope it keeps going, and that it inspires change, even revolution. Because when it comes to this gross judicial mayhem, to say nothing, do nothing, is worse. Poetry has that kind of power. And so do women.
Mayday
That is not god who speaks,
Only black-robed arbiters
Peddling the patriarch's cold grasp
On something that is not his.
It is mine goddammit
And my resolve is steelier than thine,
You false commanders
You addled slaves to a fiction
You petulant liars.
We. Will. Not. Submit.
The age of man is over.
This is your last gasp.
The new world is our world.
Your wars, your violence, your flaccid need for control
Will end.
Already we gather and cast spells
And do more from kitchens and gardens
Than you can ever do from your pompous war rooms.
Your hell is my fury.
And know you this.
I am not alone.
Slay me
And millions more will rise.
Your castles will crumble
Your towers will wilt
Your soft hands will know toil.
Your money will burn.
See what you have wrought.
Your end.
