DEAR EDITOR:
As you all know, interest rates, inflation and real estate prices are sky high throughout America, but especially in Telluride. The fiscal responsibilities of owning one’s first home can be intimidating. Telluride is a special place that I have called home for the past 16 seasons. This small town gives me opportunities in more ways than I could have predicted, from the outdoor culture to the small-town culture. The community here is what makes it feel like home.
At times it seems impossible to own something here in Telluride, but miracles do happen! I greatly appreciate the monetary support and local assistance from Telluride Association of Realtors. I want to extend a special thank you to my Realtor Allison Templin and lender at US Bank, Patty Bode. They both made the process simple and easy to understand for me, and I am grateful for their patience and expertise. Their insight was extremely valuable to me, and I don't think I could have done this without them. Their hard work helped me find my dream home, and I couldn’t be more excited about this milestone and next adventure. Thank you to everyone who helped make this possible as I navigated being a first-time homebuyer!
Vinikarn “Vinny” Phahurat
Telluride
