Is there anything more boring than taxes? Many of you will undoubtedly be scrambling to file taxes in the next two weeks. Not your favorite task, and you’d probably much rather be doing anything else. Or maybe you’re one of those organized people who have been working on them for weeks and relish the satisfaction of being ahead of the game. Whichever you are, we’d like to ask that you remember us and homeless pets around the State of Colorado.
If you’re lucky enough to receive a refund on your state taxes, there are a couple of ways to help.
The Colorado Pet Overpopulation Fund (CPOF) is a specific charitable fund established in 2001 by the Colorado State Legislature. The fund works to curb pet overpopulation in Colorado by funding spay/neuter programs for shelter and owned pets, providing medical care and microchips to shelter pets, and educating the public about the importance of controlling pet overpopulation.
Second Chance Humane Society has been a recipient of these funds for many years, and we were awarded a License Plate grant again this year to provide spay/neuter, veterinary care and microchips to the over 400 lost, abandoned and owner-surrendered pets we will care for in 2023. The License Plate grant is supported by every sale of an Adopt-a-Shelter Pet License Plate. The next time you go in to register your car, purchase one of these sporty license plates (there are over 15,000 on the roads now!) to support animal welfare. We are very grateful for this state-funded program that provides financial support for essential medical care for our shelter animals.
The tax check-off program of CPOF funds spay/neuter of owned animals by local coalitions of humane societies, veterinary clinics, and animal care and control organizations. Second Chance offers affordable prices on spay/neuter and CPOF tax check-off is one of the grants that allow us to offer these services at deeply discounted rates to those in need. To contribute, simply enter the amount you would like to donate on the Voluntary Contributions Schedule on the state income tax form, and the State of Colorado will forward the designated amount to CPOF. Your donation will enter the collective and help keep the CPOF fund healthy and viable. If you need affordable spay/neuter for your pets, call our clinic at 970-626-9713.
If you’d like to give directly to Second Chance with your tax refund, we’d be so thankful. You can donate by entering our ID on the Voluntary Contributions Schedule (form DR 0104CH) of your Colorado Tax Return. You can look us up by name, or jot down this number to put in the “registration number” field: 20063005031.
OK, now the boring stuff is covered. April has so much to be excited about. As days get warmer and the mud starts to dry, our dogs and cats will be enjoying one of the best times of the year. Dogs can be outside more, going on long walks and playing in the play yards. Our cats will surely spend more time basking in the sun in the windows and out in the catios.
Meet Chester, Loxy, Rocky, Kiki and Cleo. They won’t be a tax write-off but will deduct lonely days from your home. They’ve been at the shelter for a long time, and we think they’re being overlooked because they are “mature” cats (as in, over 8 years old).
Second Chance Humane Society’s Animal Resource Center and Thrift Shops have served San Miguel, Ouray and Montrose counties since 1994. Adoption hours are Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5:30 pm. Our Community Veterinary Services are available by appointment. View our shelter pets and services online at secondchancehumane.org.
