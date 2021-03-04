DEAR EDITOR:
I am writing to express my sincere gratitude to The Telluride Association of Realtors (TAR) First Time Homebuyers Assistance Fund for helping me to make a purchase of a home in our town possible. I was thrilled to learn of my selection for this honor, and I am deeply appreciative of their support. A few weeks ago, thanks to their help, I moved into a home of my own, after many years of renting. I want to convey my heartfelt thanks to all the members of the foundation who work tirelessly and passionately to make the Telluride community a better place.
The Telluride Association of Realtors First Time Homebuyers Assistance Fund was established for the purposes of facilitating and increasing housing opportunities within the local region served by TAR. Participating brokers give back to the community by donating a portion of each closing to the fund.
To my Realtors, Rosie Cusack and Ryan Higgins of Telluride Luxury Rentals & Real Estate, and to all the other members of TAR, thank you for your dedication and willingness to help others and to see them move forward in life.
Maura Coulter
Telluride
