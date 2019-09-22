DEAR EDITOR,
Jeff Badger would have been proud of the love and support of the Telluride community extended to his daughter, Molly and her family during our visit for the Celebration of Jeff’s Life. And what a life he had!
Jeff had a passion for travel, meeting people and exploring the wonders of the world. He loved to share his adventures with others, imparting his positive spirit and zest for life, even while facing adversity. There was always another adventure just around the corner.
Jeff traveled the world but felt grounded in both Kennebunkport, Maine and Telluride. Even while on the road, he kept in close touch with his family and friends, amazing us with his latest escapade.
It’s obvious that Jeff touched many in the Telluride community, as he did wherever he went. While we all miss his physical presence, Jeff will remain forever in our hearts.
Thank you for celebrating Jeff’s life in a way he would have loved: surrounded by family, good friends, food and music — a true celebration of a life well lived.
Pam, Dana, Molly and the entire Badger Family
