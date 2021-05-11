DEAR EDITOR:
Our Telluride Free Box is a community treasure, and we must find a way to keep it.
So many of us rely on the Free Box for some of our basic needs. It’s a public place of reusing, sharing and recycling our resources. Sadly, in its last years, it has been misused as a trash site and not respected. Here is just one solution: Our proposal is to enact a new Telluride tradition: “Adopt the Free Box.”
Businesses, organizations, groups, neighbors, and/or families would adopt the Free Box for one week of the year (52 weeks). This idea would be similar to the “Adopt a Highway” program. These individuals or groups would be responsible for maintaining, cleaning and organizing the Free Box during their week. Each group would be provided with trash bags, which would then be collected by the town. A telephone number would be provided to the groups in case of large items.
Details could be worked out. EcoAction Partners would be a good collaborator with the local government’s Ecology Commission to oversee the coordination. A capital campaign could help fund a new design, marketing, information/education and signage.
This is just the seed of an idea that we feel needs to be pursued.
Bärbel Hacke
Barclay Daranyi
Jeannie Stewart
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.