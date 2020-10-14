DEAR EDITOR:
We are writing in support of Proposition EE on the Nov. 3 ballot.
Proposition EE was placed on the ballot in a bipartisan vote of our legislature and will give Colorado voters an opportunity to improve our children’s health, provide desperately needed funding for public schools, and ensure universal, free preschool for all Colorado kids. By increasing taxes on tobacco products and closing the tax loophole for vape products, we can create a brighter and healthier future for Colorado’s kids.
Colorado’s kids are at risk of falling behind because preschool remains unaffordable and inaccessible to many working families in our state. We know that kids who attend preschool are less likely to have reading deficiencies and more likely to graduate on time. Universal, free preschool will allow all Colorado kids to have the same great start and the same opportunity to receive a quality, early start in their educations. Our governor made universal preschool one of his top priorities, and Proposition EE will help to realize that vision.
We know that Colorado’s public schools are facing catastrophic budget cuts of nearly half-a-billion dollars due to the pandemic’s impact on the state budget. Our local districts have incurred substantial costs to ensure the safety of their staff and students and only a small portion was reimbursed by the federal government. Small rural districts like Norwood and Telluride will be hurt the worst. Proposition EE would provide public school funding to help offset the drastic loss of revenue.
We also know that smoking and vaping kills. In the most recent Healthy Kids Colorado survey in 2019, 26 percent of Colorado youth reported using an electronic vape product. Studies have shown that increasing taxes on highly addictive nicotine products like cigarettes and vape products ultimately has the effect of discouraging new smokers and encourages more people, particularly our teens, to break their addictions and stop using the products. Surprisingly, given our overall health as a state, Colorado has one of the lowest tobacco tax rates in the country and does not tax vape products. Proposition EE would raise taxes on tobacco products and close the loophole for vape products.
By voting for Proposition EE, you can solve a critical public health problem and provide needed funding for education, help achieve our vision of free universal preschool for all, and provide monies to help prevent adolescent smoking and vaping. Vote “yes” on Proposition EE this November.
Diana Koelliker, MD, Telluride Regional Medical Center
Kathleen Merritt, Bright Futures for Early Childhood and Families
Paul Reich, Tri-County Health Network
