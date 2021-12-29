Writing the last Pet Column of 2021 should be an honor, but quite frankly I am feeling rather anxious about it. What if it is not as inspiring and uplifting as I want it to be? How do you encapsulate a year like 2021 into 600 words? Why am I such a perfectionist? Why am I spinning out right now? Why am I homeless?
OK, big breathe. I saw this sticker that said, “Just Breathe.” At first, I was like, duh, if I don’t breathe, I die. But now I get it. For cats it is natural to use our breath to release stress and fear, people must be reminded.
Like all cats, I am a very empathic being. We cats have been absorbing your various anxieties, fears and divisive thoughts, words and actions all year and, zoinks, it is a heavy load for us to carry. I am letting it all go. I am not hauling that heavy burdensome bag of bleakness into 2022. I invite you to join me in leaving yours behind, too.
That doesn’t mean we are going to pretend the pandemic and all the fallout from it will disappear in 2022. It doesn’t mean you won’t feel anxious or fearful or super judgmental of others in 2022. But in this moment, right now, we are releasing these things in order to envision a world that is not led by our anxieties, judgments and fears. Which lets me take a huge cleansing breathe just thinking about that.
Skip the New Year resolutions you can’t hold to, the promises that get broken and the expectations that just weigh you down. Instead, let’s just be who we are in this very moment. That is the best way to enter the New Year (or a new day, or a new moment), cat-style. Just being. This is how to find your best self.
Let 2022 be the year we accept our flaws, we assume the best instead of the worst in other’s intentions, and we see the beauty and the truth in the world. If that is not part of your current life story, then make it so. Begin rewriting your story in the truest and most beautiful way you can imagine it to be, despite the pandemic.
There still may be a pandemic in 2022 but, perhaps, how we respond to it can be different this time. If we respond to it from a place where fear does not reside, how will things be different from the last two years? How would that feel to not be in fear? The fear-response has not been helpful yet, so maybe this new way will? Will it hurt to try? Breathe it out. Find you. Ask a cat for help.
ABOUT ME
My name is Sweetie. I was abandoned to the streets several months ago and have been here at Second Chance waiting for a new family. I am a three-year young female. My true and beautiful story for 2022 is that my new family adopts me the first week of the new year and I live my life’s purpose of companion, confidant and co-conspirator in making the world a better place, one breath at a time.
Second Chance Humane Society’s Animal Resource Center and Thrift Shops have been servicing San Miguel, Ouray and Montrose counties for 27 years. Call 970-626-2273 to report a lost pet, learn about adopting a homeless pet, or about our Emergency Response, Community Medical, Spay/Neuter, Volunteer or other services. Submit questions to the Pet Column at kelly@adoptmountainpets.org. View our shelter pets and services online at adoptmountainpets.org.
