My first couple of months as a Telluride Town Council member have been interesting and edifying. I am honored that the voters of Telluride entrusted me with this responsibility, and I look forward to working with citizens on all the topics important to our community. Looming above the myriad challenges is the existential threat of climate change, which touches so many aspects of our lives. We are seeing hotter days, reduced precipitation with greater time in between rain or snow events, shorter winters, smokier summers, and impacts to local wildlife. All this occurs as our region is busier than ever, as more people look to escape the hot cities for our cool mountains.
While there are times where the prospect of tackling climate change can feel like a monumental task, I am encouraged by the many ways our region is making progress.
One important step of progress is Telluride’s Climate Action Plan (CAP). I encourage community members from across the region to complete the CAP survey at ecoactionpartners.org to help set that course. Another positive development has to do with our electricity distribution cooperative, San Miguel Power Association (SMPA), and the utility that supplies 95 percent of SMPA’s electricity: Tri-State Generation and Transmission.
SMPA has made great strides in the last few years on climate action. Perhaps you have seen SMPA’s local renewable energy production stations, including the Last Dollar Solar Garden, Paradox Solar Array, Bridal Veil Hydro, Pandora Hydro, Ouray Micro-Hydro and the I.Q. Solar Garden in Norwood. Or maybe you have already joined the Totally Green, Renewable Rebates, Carbon Clear , Green Cents, or Net Metering programs. If not, I encourage you to look into those as they both help the environment and could provide discounts and rebates for you.
Governments, citizens and businesses are also making meaningful contributions to carbon reduction in daily choices we each make in food, waste, transportation, thermostats, light switches and staying informed.
All of these efforts are important. But the big news of the day is that Tri-State is also moving in the right direction. Just last month the utility supplier, which is the second largest in the state, and conservation organizations announced unanimous agreement on a settlement that, if adopted by the Colorado Public Utilities Commission (PUC), will result in significantly reduced emissions. Specifically, Tri-State will reduce its greenhouse gas emissions 26 percent by 2025 and 80 percent by 2030, with increments within that five-year span. Tri-State will achieve this through early closure of remaining coal plants and efficiency measures. The PUC should have no trouble adopting the agreement as there is no opposition from any of the parties.
Tri-State is also held to its 2020 Responsible Energy Plan, which includes Just Transition provisions, which help to protect communities impacted by coal-plant closures and other disproportionately impacted communities.
These are exactly the steps governments like Telluride have been pushing for. Tri-State should be commended for its willingness to meet the demands of co-op customer-owners and the planet. The Colorado State Legislature should be given credit, too, for these advances, with new laws that require emissions reductions, co-op governance transparency, and attention to Just Transition and environmental justice for those most deeply impacted by climate change and by coal plant closures.
The work is, of course, far from done. Not only do we need for these measures to be implemented immediately, but we need other utilities across the country to follow suit. We need a quick transition to beneficial electrification across the board, including transportation, which is the largest contributor of emissions in Colorado. We need Tri-State’s rates to be brought into line with competing utilities with an emphasis on clean-energy job creation. Let’s keep working hard toward those goals. And while we do that, I ask that the PUC swiftly adopt all the tenets of the Tri-State ERP settlement agreement.
While we wait on the PUC's decision, I encourage community members from across the region to complete the CAP survey at ecoactionpartners.org to help set that course. Climate change is a global problem, meaning that every level of our planet must work together to fight against it, from national governments, big corporations, small town politicians and you. Thank you for helping get involved at every level.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.