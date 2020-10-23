DEAR EDITOR:
Jack Pera knew Sheep Mountain well. His Trout Lake cabin had a perfect view of it and he loved that view. When the Forest Service proposed a timber sale at Sheep Mountain’s base, Jack sprung into action. He organized locals to stop this timber sale. They gathered information, wrote letters and challenged the decision to log the forest.
The small, determined group met with the San Juan National Forest supervisor, Bill Sexton. He listened to the newly-formed Sheep Mountain Alliance, and Bill Sexton did not see environmentalists as the enemy. He dropped the sale.
Jack Pera epitomized the adage, “you don’t know who you are, if you don’t know where you are.” Jack loved this place and everyone living here now benefitted from that love.
Linda Miller
Telluride
