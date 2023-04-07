When even Stumper is good, you know it's a good day.
The day before, we'd gone down there at the end of the day, The Little One getting sucked in through the side door, lured by low-angle, almost-soft bumps, ignoring our pleas to resist. Down below, around the corner and out of sight, we knew, conditions would be the usual outhouse: crappy, steep and icy. Might as well go to Vermont.
The day had not been warm enough to soften up the north-facing bumps and promised a bit of a technical challenge. I pleaded with my partner to come along and help out with saving The Little One's life. The answer, quite sensible: “I'm not going down there!”
Sure enough, once we doglegged down onto the steep headwall that is the bottom of the run, my charge became panicked and started wailing when it became apparent that the edges of her skis had difficulty gaining purchase on the verglas. At least The Great Barrier Reef — the rock band that is a usual feature and the crux of the slope — was mostly covered, in fact, as well-covered as it ever gets, this being a banner snow season.
By gaining position a little ahead of and a little below my gal, so that any falls could be efficiently arrested, providing calm encouragement, and plotting out survival traverses across the ice, the bottom was achieved without mayhem. Relief for the escort and a sense of accomplishment for The Little One, a victory, adversity having been met with courage. May her first Stumper be her hardest.
Pity the poor ski area: The first ski run one sees upon approaching town is a steep, unforgiving pitch full of obstacles. Being at the bottom of the ski area, it doesn't get as much snow as the higher elevations. The steep pitch requires determined edging and the usually thin cover gets scraped off in due order, revealing rocks that only a geologist could love.The result: an intimidating hill, not for the faint of heart. Maybe not the most welcoming vision. It's called Stumper for a reason.
When The Great Barrier Reef is encountered, it is often wise to hop like a bunny. Which puts a new twist on the term “bunny hill.”
Which brings us to the chairlift that delivers one to the top of the ridge and set of trails that gives the best bang for the buck, as far as how much vertical feet may be crammed into a two-hour lunch break on an antique chairlift. Good ol' Coonskin. Indeed, this ’70s-era lift, which one guesses is grandfathered in by the Tram Safety Board, provides a living connection to yesteryear, when lunch — ham-and-Swiss sandwich, chips, cookie and an apple — was snowmobiled to the liftees, who in the depth of winter wondered, exhaling billowing clouds in the blue shadows, stamping feeling back into their numbed feet at their loading station, why-ever it was they chose loading butts over flipping burgers, which paid more — a little — and was warmer — a lot.
With the arrival of the Ides of March the base area changes from Montana to Waikiki, though, the sun emerging from its hiding spot behind the ridge and gazing fully, from its more northern perch, upon the snow below, creating a little tropical micro-climate, the unfamiliar warm glow pulsating well into the long spring evenings. Here, people in shorts sit on benches. Folks walk around with their arms swinging freely and no longer tucked into their armpits for warmth. Heads and necks and spines erect, no longer hunched over against the chill. It's like the outside world, where green things grow.
And a scene, at the chair, of terrible carnage in decades past, given the more relaxed dress code of the time and certain outfits worn by certain ticket checkers, the better to take advantage of the sun, causing distraction in certain patrons, the task at hand too often ignored, resulting in yard sales in the loading area, equipment and articles of clothing flying through the air, awkward dragged-by-the-chair-across-the-snow-up-the-steep-ramp body positions, public humiliation, flushed countenance and great mirth to onlookers.
Other variations to the routine included getting bounced off your seat on a regular basis at Tower 4, or sticking your butt, when the hinged-at-the-back seat was flipped to a vertical position by the up-draught on the Stumper headwall and not flipped back down by the attendant in time as it raced around the bull-wheel, through the frame of the chair, resulting in an impromptu and unflattering Low Rider impersonation. All my friends know the Low Rider.
One can take heart in the fact that the flipping seat thing has been fixed and the chair can be sat upon with reasonable assurance of safe passage, at a leisurely pace, into the past. This time travel remains an option for the foreseeable future, as the chairlift was offered recently to the San Miguel County Historical Museum for exhibit and refused for being too old. The time/warmth bubble remains intact. If Giuseppe's was helicoptered back into place so that proper heckling of Stumper enthusiasts could once again be enjoyed, cheap beer in hand, the picture would be complete.
This day, Closing Day, sunny and warm at the bottom of the hill, Milk Run serves up velvety corn in the late morning and Stumper is engaged from the top, come what may. A vertical line of yellow sunlight skiers' left indicates a friendly way through, snow softened and surprisingly friendly, readily accepting the edges of the skis, offering control among the chaos, slow motion in a rapidly accelerating world. Mashed potatoes of joy. Everything's better with butter.
That's all we ever need: just a little reassurance. That's all we ever had. These songs of freedom.
Sean can be reached at seanmcnamara58@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.