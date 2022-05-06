The downhill experience on the local ski area can be fairly divided into two periods: The Modern, or Plunge Chair Era, and the pre-Cambrian, or Pre-Plunge Chair Era. To be fair, there was a third period, but this is truly ancient stuff, and too horrible to contemplate: the Pre-Coonskin Chair Times, or Dark Ages.
The summer of ’85 was awash with helicopter prop wash, big choppers hefting into place the lift towers for the new front-side lifts, Numbers 8 and 9, Oak St. and Plunge, once a pipe dream, long wished and pined for. The noise pollution was intense, a whop-whop-whopping that rang in the air, enveloping the town, Apocalypse Now all over the joint, no escape. It was, for most, music to the ear.
For now, hallelujah, one could ski down Fir Street, hop the patches of exposed pavement on Main Street, scoot past the bakery and jump right on the chairlift, the approach to the loading ramp exactly where Billy Nershi used to live in Jack Racja’s old canned-ham camper, deep in the river-shadows under a stand of tall cottonwoods, the humble trailer heated nobly but feeblys by a Coleman lantern.
No more trooping over to Coonie, being careful to not get bounced off at Tower Four, skiing down Iron Maiden to Old Chair Four, negotiating the Adverse Traverse — where more than just a few learned the invaluable technique of, upon blowing out a sidewall on the rocks that festooned the trail, switching right and left skis so that the blown-out edge is on the outside, sheer genius — to Five, freezing your can off on that thing, arriving finally at the Promised Land, Old Chair 6, right up the Alley, to run laps until Mammoth opened on powder days, or biding your time until ready for a Frontal. Given the time necessary to ride all the way back around, three Fronts in a day was a solid effort.
Earaches were common, from listening on Walkmans to The Stones — We’re gonna come around at twelve with some Puerto Rican girlss just dy-y-yin’ ta meetchoo — and Pretenders — Not me, baby, I’m too precious; f— off — with the volume level pegged at eight-and-a-half and riding up chairs, skiing down, over and over, changing elevation to the point that Eustachian tubes were thrown out of whack and filling up with fluid left and right.
The way the doctor described the process was that, roughly speaking, the loud volume tenderized your eardrums like meat tenderizer and the multitudinous changes in pressure left your inner ear without a clue, and you in a world of pain. You can ski through a cold, or flu, or any number of ailments, even pink-eye. Try skiing through an earache. Ain’t happening.
The doctor understood: “I like Van Halen myself.”
Now, especially in the cold, first half of winter, there was going to be a brand-new chair, in blue northern shadow, on which to freeze your can. And new trails, right where the outlaw traverse into the Creek was scene over the years, it was said, of many colorful cat-and-mouse encounters between powder enthusiasts and those ‘Trol Bro’s who managed occasionally to crowbar themselves out of the warm, cozy patrol shack.
Now, there would be fewer ice-cube rides on chairs and more fire-breathing time on the Stairs. Less time on the rear and more time in gear. A whole new ballgame.
So it was, with the announcement of the Plunge Chair’s imminent replacement, that a crowd some estimate at 300 strong gathered at the end of Closing Day to salute the old gal, milling at the top, many growing misty. For years the old-timers would gather at the top of Chair 6 to toast the season with Champagne and chocolate on Closing Day, having been driven off the higher Plunge by knuckleheads who insisted on pelting the last chairs with snowballs. Nothing like getting hit in the face with a snowball to ruin the mood.
Now the celebration had returned to its proper place, and each of the last chairs was cheered lustily, a spontaneous tunnel of ski poles arching overhead formed on the off-ramp. Testimonials rang in the air of how this chairlift made the ski area, the town, the Western Slope, indeed, the whole world a better place.
A few lamented the loss of another “quiet” chairlift, where relaxed conversation afforded by the casual pace could be enjoyed, which led to venting about the Aspenization of the West and speeding up of the world in general. The new chairs are noisy and full of commotion, the air rushes by, you can’t think straight. Try sparking up a doobie on a high-speed chair and your beard will be on fire.
When the new chair opens, though, it would be amazing if every soul present is not raring to get on it.
It was agreed universally that the last thirty-seven years — the life of the Plunge Chair — had gone by in a flash, which meant, of course, that fun was had by all. But “fun” just scratches the surface, as skiing, even lift-serviced skiing, for many is a spiritual thing, a means through meditative exertion to transcend the tawdry realities of a world that sometimes just seems, should one care to read the news, terrible and terrible-er.
As a means of coping with a world whose challenges are often ridiculous, of rising above mediocrity, of finding beauty and peace among the sharp edges of life, it was attested by all the crusty sages present, there at the top of the revered Plunge Chair on a warm, cloudy spring day, the Wilson Range presiding to the west, that skiing is cheaper than a shrink.
Sean can be reached at seanmcnamara58@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.