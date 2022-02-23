DEAR EDITOR:
Democrats and unaffiliated voters can participate in the San Miguel County Democratic Party Caucus and Assembly March 5. The caucus begins at 10 a.m., and the assembly at 2 p.m. It’s easy to attend this year via Zoom. Please pre-register at smcdemocrats.org. Registration will end at 10 a.m. Saturday morning, so please sign up ahead of time.
For those who care about issues and about getting the best candidates elected to office, this is your chance to talk to your neighbors about shaping the future. You’ll hear what the local party has been up to, explore thoughts on the discouraging new voting districts and new efforts to hire a Latinx organizer to help tap into the 87,000 eligible electors in our district who chose not to vote in the 2020 election. We will vote on a county platform — things like housing equity and climate action or whatever we, as a group, decide upon at the caucus. We will choose delegates to the third Congressional District (CD3) and state assemblies, and solicit election judges, which is an important position in every election. We will learn about candidates for local, state and federal seats for the June primary and the all-important November mid-term election.
Seats that San Miguel County electors get to vote on this year include District 2 county commissioner, clerk and recorder, assessor, treasurer, sheriff, coroner, surveyor, governor, secretary of state, attorney general, and state treasurer. For most of these seats, Democrat incumbents are running and, in many cases, they will need our help to beat well-funded Republican competitors. At the national level, Senator Michael Bennet is on the Colorado ballot for the third time, and Colorado’s CD3 is one we will be quite focused on; let’s support a strong candidate to oust Lauren Boebert!
Caucuses and assemblies are grassroots democracy at their purest. We hope you’ll plan to attend. If you have questions, please contact info@smcdemocrats.org.
Eleni Constantine, Dan Enright, Kathleen Erie and Joan May
San Miguel County Democratic Party Executive Committee
