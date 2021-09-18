DEAR EDITOR:
The Telluride Rotary Club would like to tell you about the return of the Rotary Youth Exchange (RYE) program, and we would like to introduce Patricia Kiernan as our new Youth Exchange Officer (YEO). Marilyn Branch has stepped down from that role.
Are you interested in making new friends, learning a new language, experiencing a new culture and foreign travel? Then the RYE program is for you. After a two-year, coronavirus-forced hiatus, we will be ready to send out students for the 2022-23 school year. Students need to be between 15.5 and 18 years old by their departure date, August of 2022. Rotary also sponsors a summer youth exchange plan. All the information is on the district website at: mountainandplainsrye.com. Look under the applicant’s tab.
Also, on Thursday, Sept. 23, from 5-7 p.m., Wilkinson Public Library will host a Foreign Exchange Open House, and we encourage you to attend if you are interested in learning about exchange programs hosted by Rotary and other organizations.
As we get ready to send out students, we also need to prepare to host a foreign student so he/she can learn about our culture, language, make friends and travel, and our community benefits from the international experience. In Telluride, we try to have the inbound students stay with three different families during the school year.
If you are interested in hosting a student or have questions about sending your child on the new Rotary Youth Exchange, please email Patricia at kiernanpatricia6@gmail.com, and also check out mountainandplainsrye.com for more information.
We hope the Telluride community will help us build international peace through sharing international learning and friendships.
Sincerely, Nancy Kerr and Patricia Kiernan
Telluride Rotary Youth Committee co-chairs
Sarah Lavender Smith
Telluride Rotary president 2021-22
