After five years in Colorado, I finally made my way to Coors Field for a Rockies baseball game. Since moving West, I’ve heard nothing but good things about the mile-high stadium that opened in 1995, only two years after the team itself was created.
I grabbed a press pass for a recent Saturday night game, as I was already planning to be in town for a death metal show. Owen Perkins, a former Tellurider and the Daily Planet’s current Rockies writer, helped me with the credentials. He showed me the ropes and introduced me to the other sportswriters who cover the sport. There’s an inherent drama about the game that can bring a lightning-struck tree or homemade field in Iowa to life, and the people who write about it for a living know that.
Sportswriters are fans as much as they are pros. They talk about stats and share war stories. Owen told me about how he was at Game 7 of the 1971 World Series between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Baltimore Orioles. He and his family weren’t sitting in their regular seats at Baltimore’s old Memorial Stadium. When a young Owen asked why, his dad told him this was their one chance to see Roberto Clemente, the Pirates right fielder who became an all-time great before his sudden death in 1972. The right field wall in PNC Park, the current home of the Pirates, is 21-feet high in honor of Clemente, who wore number 21 during his 18 seasons in the Steel City. It felt good to be back inside a Major League press box.
Due to a weather delay, I had time to walk around Coors Field, including visiting the Rooftop and Rockpile areas, and stopped at an ice cream booth to fill up a souvenir batting helmet bowl before first pitch.
As a baseball nerd and former sportswriter, PNC Park is still the most beautiful stadium in the big leagues, but Coors Field is right up there. PNC Park has to be prettier more than anything, because the teams that have played there since it opened in 2001 have been little more than hot trash, sans the three-straight National League Wild Card teams from 2013-15.
I covered the Buccos during the 2013 regular season. No one expected them to sneak into the playoffs before the season, though they had talent like Andrew McCutchen, who went on to win the MVP that season, and power-hitting third baseman Pedro Alvarez. Lead by manager Clint Hurdle, who wasn’t far removed from a 2007 World Series run with the Rockies, the Pirates snapped the longest losing streak in North American sports history when they finished over .500 for the first time in 20 years. Yes, Rockies fans, it can always be worse.
A game between the Rockies and Arizona Diamondbacks during the dog days of summer, as both are sharing a spot in the basement of the NL West division, isn't necessarily a high-stakes affair, but don't tell that to the 32,699 diehards in attendance that night. They responded to the scoreboard’s calls for “two strike noise” and sung along to Charlie Blackmon’s walk-up song — The Outfield’s “Your Love” — by finishing with a resounding “tonight!” every time he approached the plate as if it was the postseason.
Plus, the Rox are playing good ball at home this year and been flirting with .500 since the All-Star Game, which was held at Coors Field and a grand success, by all accounts. The Saturday night game turned out to be as dramatic as any, complete with a walk-off homerun in the bottom of the ninth with two outs and the Rockies down to their last strike.
Rockies starting pitcher Kyle Freeland struck out 10, which tied a career high, and allowed two earned runs before he exited after the seventh, but Arizona’s Zac Gallen quelled the Colorado bats in allowing three hits over seven innings, including nine strikeouts.
But the Rox were able to take advantage of the bullpen after Gallen’s exit. Pinch hitter Garrett Hampson hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth to tie the game at 2-2, before the exciting finish.
Catcher Elias Díaz saw 10 pitches during the game’s final at-bat, and he kept pulling it down the left field line.
One of the cardinal rules of sports reporting is no cheering in the press box, but it’s almost impossible not to comment on a game. Owen and I sat there during the ninth and speculated on how the game might end.
“He likes that corner,” I said. “If he hits it down there, it’s game over.”
With no more outs to give, Blackmon took a generous lead off of second before each pitch. You could almost feel the fans holding their collective breathe. With every foul ball during Díaz’s plate appearance, the faithful would jump up and cheer as if the Rox won the World Series, before quickly quieting down and settling in for another pitch, just to do it all over again. Blackmon looked like a track star at each crack of the bat, as Díaz fouled off six pitches from reliever J.B. Wendelken, who took the loss. To the fans, that was the equivalent of six mini-heart attacks. Finally, Díaz took advantage of a slider that Wendelken hung too high and sent it over the leftfield fence, where a fan made a nice catch. Blackmon didn’t have to sprint home, but instead jogged across home plate for the winning run. His Rockies teammates were there to welcome him, as well as Díaz, with a shower of waving water bottles and Dubble Bubble gum.
Díaz wore the empty chewing gum bucket on his head like a crown, as he received high-fives and hugs from teammates. No matter the stakes, he was king for a night.
The stadium roared, before the fans wandered into the night happy. That is the inherent drama of baseball.
