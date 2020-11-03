DEAR EDITOR:
My name is Merci Craft, I am a junior in high school. I decided to do my mentorship with Darla Erickson. Although she doesn't own any shops in town, she is still a person to remember. Darla works at Nested, which is a cute little flower shop that makes arrangements of flowers for anything and everything from birthday parties to weddings. Darla also has a knack for fashion, her style is always something that a lot of people look up to and envy. One of the things I have loved about mentoring with Darla is that she always makes people around her happy. Whatever she is doing, she does it wholeheartedly. She is such a light, and her sweet spirit makes everyone's day.
Merci Craft
Telluride High School
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.