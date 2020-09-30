DEAR EDITOR:
Much has been said and written about service lately. I wish to share a story with you. Back in 1999, I was the Assistant Secretary for Management at the VA. Over the Memorial Day Weekend, I was asked to make an address to the guests assembled at the Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver. As it turned out, my oldest son was a rising senior at Colorado College and had just finished his junior year.
Before the ceremony, I had duties to fulfill, but my son did not. I suggested he wander around and enjoy the beautiful setting and morning. After my remarks, we were headed off to the Denver airport. From the back seat of the car came, “Hey, Dad!” I was a little surprised at the apparent urgency of his tone. He then said, “Everyone buried there was younger than me!”
Reflecting on my son’s comment, I could not be prouder of his observation. Clearly not everyone there was younger than him, but certainly a very large number. Those buried at Fort Logan are not losers, or suckers, but were committed Americans. Some clearly did not support the war in Vietnam, but they served and sacrificed for their country, for their fellow comrades in arms.
Our active duty and veterans’ sacrifice is to be revered and honored; not denigrated, especially by someone who has made a lifetime of avoiding responsibility for anything, much less service to our nation. Today we have an all-volunteer military, so awareness of military service is becoming less and less. I understand this, but it doesn’t mean I will ever forget what it means and the cost it carries.
After the VA, I had the privilege to serve as the CEO of the USO between 2002 and 2009. My sole mission was to make sure every service member knew they were valued and held close by us, the American public. My mantra was the very simple idea of the incredible power of thank you. Every day a soldier went out on patrol, I was determined they knew they were appreciated and loved by those back home. Today, it truly breaks my heart to think our president regards the sacrifice of our troops as being nothing more than actions of suckers and fools.
If you have military service, or a family member who has or is serving, I implore you, we deserve better than our current president. We have a binary choice. One man knows what sacrifice truly is (both he and his wife have a long history of supporting our military and veterans). The other candidate is a man of no morals or principles who thinks those who serve are dupes.
Please, return dignity to our presidency and our nation. Vote. It really isn’t much of a choice.
The Honorable Edward A Powell
Telluride
