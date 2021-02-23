DEAR EDITOR:
I would like to tell you about the internship I’m doing with Ray Farnsworth, manager of the New Sheridan Hotel. I got this opportunity through Telluride High School, and it is truly life changing. I wanted to intern at the New Sheridan because I am interested in how businesses work and how to run one. The New Sheridan is the perfect opportunity because it is not only one of the largest businesses in town, but one of the most complicated as well. Through Ray, and all of the other amazing staff members at the New Sheridan, I have been guided and taught all of the ins and outs of the establishment from the Phoenix Bean to the Chop House. Among the things I have learned so far are how to keep everything organized, how to streamline things so that there are minimal obstacles or hold-ups, and most importantly that no matter what role you have or what your job is, you should always be in touch and helping out your staff, customers or anywhere that might need it. I can't wait to continue learning as much as I can, and one day I hope to apply it to a business that I start myself.
Gabriel Lynch
Telluride High School
