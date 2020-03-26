DEAR EDITOR:
Please fill out your 2020 Census now! You can do it in your pajamas, you can do it while watching TV, you can do it as a family around the breakfast or dinner table. If you have an extra 10 minutes, please take the time to complete the 2020 Census.
The 2020 Census is now available online and via your telephone. You shouldn’t wait for someone to knock on your door, because that won’t be happening anytime soon. For many of us, a census form will not be delivered to our home addresses, since we have P.O. boxes. You can complete the census by visiting my2020census.gov or by calling 844-330-2020.
An accurate count from the census is more important than ever, so that our communities receive the funding we need! Please answer every question.
DeLanie Young
Mayor of Telluride
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.