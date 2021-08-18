DEAR EDITOR:
One reason that Lauren Boebert won Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District seat in 2020 is that she got over 11,000 new voters to show up. We have run the numbers and we know we can win this district, but it will take a remarkable boost in progressive voter turnout across western Colorado. The 3rd district is tough for Democrats: Geographically it is one of the largest districts in the country, covering almost half the state. While it contains many ski resort towns like ours, along with Ouray and LaPlata counties, our liberal votes are up against a sea of conservative counties like Montrose, Delta, Archuleta, Mesa, Montezuma and Dolores, which are all in the district.
If Democrats are going to flip the seat and get control of the district, we need to work hard, starting now, to build relationships and increase our voter turnout throughout the district for next year’s midterm election. To kick off this effort, the San Miguel County Democratic Party is hosting The Beat Boebert Barbeque (BBBBQ) on Monday, Aug. 30, at 5:30 p.m. at the Transfer Warehouse in Telluride. You’re invited and it’s going to be fun! We’ll have food from Oak/Fat Alley, music by Birds of Play, a cash bar, an entertaining program and an opportunity to meet the current Democratic candidates for the 3rd district.
Tickets are limited for public health reasons, so be sure to get yours early at smcdemocrats.org. We also need volunteers! You can attend for free by helping for a few hours. Please contact smcdems.co@gmail.com for more info or to volunteer.
Masks will be required for anyone not fully vaccinated, and public health guidelines will be followed. See you at the BBBBQ!
The BBBBQ planning committee:
Seth Cagin
Eleni Constantine
Elisabeth Gick
Joan May
Marya Stark
