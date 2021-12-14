DEAR EDITOR:
San Miguel County has done it's part. As reported in the Dec. 8 Daily Planet, “We're at 93.5 percent fully vaccinated of all five-plus year old individuals, which I have to say is extremely remarkable and something our community should be proud of,” county public health director Grace Franklin said. County Commissioner Hilary Cooper talked about how, “The governor walked right up to me and said congratulations to San Miguel County for having an unbelievably high vaccination rate.”
What hasn't been mentioned is that Governor Jared Polis spoke Friday in a press conference.
“The emergency is over. You know, public health (officials) don’t get to tell people what to wear; that's just not their job. Public health (officials) would say to always wear a mask because it decreases flu and decreases (other airborne illnesses). But that's not something that you require; you don't tell people what to wear. You don't tell people to wear a jacket when they go out in winter and force them to (wear it). If they get frostbite, it's their own darn fault,” he said regarding the “state role” of implementing mask mandates. “If you haven't been vaccinated, that's your choice. I respect that. But it's your fault when you're in the hospital with COVID.”
It's time for our children to be able to see each other's smiles in school and not have to sit six feet apart watching a movie in the gymnasium. Events have been back, bars and restaurants have been full with people enjoying themselves unmasked. It's time for our local public health officials and government to stop mandating personal decisions. I appreciate all they have done, especially when there was so much unknown. We now know that COVID isn't going away, we will continue to have cases with or without masks. The vaccine is available for all, and our community has done its part in getting vaccinated. It is time we all made our own choices again.
Ryan Pfaff
Telluride
