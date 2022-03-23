DEAR EDITOR:
My name is John Johnson, and I am a student at Telluride High School currently in the Telluride High School Mentorship program. I am mentoring with Bill Fandel, a top Realtor in Telluride. I chose Bill as my mentor because the real estate business is a passion of mine that I wanted to explore before graduating high school, and Bill is someone who has helped me with school-related activities in the past. One highlight of my mentorship has been driving around the town of Telluride and getting an in-depth lesson on the history of real estate and the people who live in Telluride. This mentorship has helped me realize that I want at least a small portion of my professional career to be related to real estate. I hope to learn more about the history of real estate in Telluride, what it’s like to be a real estate agent, agent-client relationships and many other things. I hope to use this mentorship in the future as a resume item to apply for a job or internship in the real estate industry.
John O’Neil Johnson IV
Telluride High School
