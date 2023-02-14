DEAR EDITOR:
A Chase Bank branch has been threatening for the past eight months to open a branch in Telluride at the corner of East Colorado Avenue and South Aspen Street. It looks like they are ready to actually do it now.
I say “threatening,” because this is Chase Bank, by far the biggest financial supporter of the fossil fuel industry. According to a very thorough report by Rainforest Alliance, titled “Banking on Climate Chaos,” Chase has lent $382,403,000,000 to coal, oil and gas companies just in the years since the signing of the Paris Climate Accord in Dec. 2016. Wells Fargo is in second place, ahead of Citi Bank and Bank of America. Thus, they are actively, knowingly fueling the climate crisis. Chase and the other large banks fund fossil fuel projects that ignore Indigenous Rights, hasten mass extinction, poison our air and water, and create an extremely difficult future for our children and all coming generations. Practically speaking if you bank with them your money will finance more fracking wells, more pipelines, more refineries, maybe a coal mine or two...
Bill McKibben, founder of 350.org, (and guest director at Mountainfilm 2023!) stated in the New Yorker, “I suspect that the key to disrupting the flow of carbon into the atmosphere may lie in disrupting the flow of money to coal and oil
and gas.”
It is possible to bank with your values. Bankgreen.org offers some great alternatives to make the switch.
For a habitable planet,
Elisabeth Gick
Telluride
