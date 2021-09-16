DEAR EDITOR:
I come to you with a plea for the betterment, sustainability and health of this town. As a community member for the past decade, as well as someone that has worked, and continues to work in the service industry, I have seen the complete crack in the souls of our community members. I understand that the last year-and-a-half has been a battle of many forces for many reasons. The mental health of our community is at stake.
I would suggest the following for consideration: a forced two-week offseason. We cannot guarantee a break after seeing the continual and constant influx of tourists into our community, regardless of the time of year. Without a light at the end of the tunnel, I fear for the coming winter. In my opinion, there will be no feasible way to support the workforce of this community without a break. Essential and frontline workers are the most at-risk. Screamed at, spit on, disrespected all while trying to enforce a public health mandate. Beyond that, the severe level of tourism in our town combined with lack of housing has caused total and complete burnout for those of us left to be able to work. This will not sustain through a winter season.
My proposed solution is as follows: All businesses shut down for at least a week. Not so workers can travel or even go on vacation, but so that they can have a week respite to not have to swallow the BS that has made as all in complete desperation and full of rage. For “essential” businesses AKA grocery stores, gas stations, liquor stores and dispensaries there are enough to be able to have a one week on, one week off.
For suggestion and consideration in a two-week plan. Grocery stores: three in operation, two stay open, one closes and then they switch. Gas stations: two in operation, one stays open, one closes and then they switch. Liquor stores: four in operation, two stay open, two close and then switch. Dispensaries: five in operation, three stay open, two close and then switch.
I understand that this is a tall ask and there may be other ways to approach this situation. I am coming to you as a loyal member of this community that is deathly afraid for the well being of this town. Something needs to give and it cannot be the heart of Telluride.
Cat Lee-Covert
Telluride
