DEAR EDITOR:
We were able to close on our first home in the lovely San Juans thanks to the generosity of Telluride Associate of Realtors (TAR). We had a super stressful experience purchasing our home in Norwood, and their help, and Anna Wilson's skills, definitely made things a little easier for us. We just wanted to say thank you to TAR, and we are looking forward to many more years in this community.
Allison and Edward Bills
Norwood
