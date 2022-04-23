DEAR EDITOR:
After sitting in on the Town Council call up meeting Tuesday, April 19, I feel compelled to share my feelings about the process and interpretation of policies that govern our town. I am in favor of employee housing and I hope that this project will be truly affordable. I have seen some “affordable” housing units sell for $500,000 and up.
A disparaging public comment was made in the meeting, condemning the people who are supporting the Guidelines. This person stated that the people who are requesting the careful consideration for our historic district are wealthy, second homeowners. I live in a deed restricted apartment. Like many others, I have had to appear before Town Council in 2019 to demonstrate my value to the community and my proof of occupation. I have moved 11 times in 16 years. I am unquestionably in support of employee housing and I hope we can find solutions that preserve our history and meet the demand for affordable housing. I am a citizen who is asking for accountability and transparency. I started the GoFundMe page to receive the financial support to hire the consultant who wrote the design guidelines. I behave with polite, genuine and informed courtesy. It is important to me that we have a beautiful building in town, without the feeling of being rushed through. Noré Winter was hired as a consultant to write the original design guidelines for the town, which includes the Warehouse Historic District. He wrote an informative letter, along with many other letters, that are posted in the agenda packets for the Historic and Architectural Review Commission, the Planning & Zoning board, and for Town Council. To read them go to Town of Telluride – Meeting Information (telluride-co.civicweb.net). Unfortunately, there was no reference to Noré Winter’s recommendations during the council call-up.
I am embarrassed for our community. Watching the proceedings from 6:15 p.m. on, council members were obviously tired after a nine-hour day. To attempt to make significant decisions at this point, was senseless. Each council member was asked by the town attorney to state their qualifications to stand as HARC. This will determine an outcome that will have an affect on the character of our town for generations. Just because I love music does not qualify me to play in the band. I appreciate the council’s care for our community. HARC and P&Z members have been appointed to oversee the preliminary and final approvals of the many aspects of development in town and are properly qualified, with years of experience .
I understand the importance of a call-up when a project has been through the approval process for a year and more. This first preliminary approval meeting with HARC was Feb. 2, just two months ago. I feel humiliated by the egregious demonstration of abuse of power that has gone on with regard to this call-up. Let the qualified members of HARC do their job. Be patient. Find a solution that incorporates our need for housing and keeps intact the extraordinary character of our town and respect for all of the citizens of Telluride. Seventy-plus letters were not written to be ignored.
With respect,
Judy Haas
Telluride
