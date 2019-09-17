DEAR EDITOR:
Sept. 20-27 is scheduled to be a Global Climate Strike by children and their call for adults to join them in their resistance movement. They want to loosen the strangle hold of fossil fuel companies on the world and change to renewable energy sources to stop global warming and climate change. The children’s goal is for emissions to drop rapidly so that by the time they’re in their mid-to-late 20s they’ll live in a completely transformed world. This’ll require a lifestyle change for everyone, like it or not, and coordination of effort to make this happen on the children’s timeline. It’d be a huge undertaking since modern technology would require massive construction to replace the current power grid to meet the demands of the population.
It’s a daunting and admirable cause, but what’s being done now by individuals to stop global warming? We live in an age of all kinds of electronic tools that require charging or changing batteries. I wonder how many people have solar battery chargers for their cellphones, pads and laptops? They are made and available for purchase, but I wonder if patience is included in the purchase price. I wonder if these children’s parents drive electric or hybrid cars? I wonder if their homes and schools have solar panels or wind generators? Wouldn’t it be great if states that legalized recreational marijuana would use a large part of those tax revenues for renewable energy for schools and public buildings, not offsets, leading by example rather than from the rear.
Do these children have a list of what’s considered allowable sources of renewable energy such as nuclear power? Many consider nuclear power not a viable option due to a danger of containment system failure. Dr. Leslie Dewan, who has a Ph.D. in nuclear engineering, hopes to change that perception with a reactor that’s safer, cheaper and greener. The use of 1960s era molten-salt reactors was thought to be unnecessarily safe and too expensive. She has updated the design with modern technology and materials that will keep the safety features and lower the cost. It’s less vulnerable to accidents, uses half the fuel, produces less than half the waste, is carbon free and cheaper than coal.
The demand for lithium, which is used in high capacity rechargeable batteries for hybrid and electric cars, as well as cellphones and other electronics, is on the rise. This is fueling a global rush to extract it from hard-rock mines and brines, but what’s the cost to the environment. Do these protesters understand that these companies and countries extracting the lithium have little concern about the environment and more concern about profits?
The children have to understand that replacing the power grid with renewable sources has to be a planned and phased operation, it can’t happen overnight. Maybe the enthusiasm and urgency shown by the children can be merged with the knowledge and expertise of adults, while the ignorant political posturing can be deleted so something meaningful can be accomplished.
Ernie Jauregui
Manchester, Georgia
