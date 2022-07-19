The other day I called in a wildfire, phone cradled to my ear as I looked north and told the dispatcher it was on the other side of the San Miguel, halfway up the plateau. A thunderstorm had come through and lightning must have touched it off. The woman on the other end said it was Deer Mesa and a crew was already on the way.
All afternoon curtains of summer rain dragged across county lines and not one landed on Deer Mesa. That night what looked like a subtle volcanic vent glowed under the belly of a smoke cloud. You see a small fire like this, a handful of acres, and wonder if it will grow into one that’ll make news, or if it won’t even be named. After a couple days of crews and intermittent rains, it stopped smoking.
Fires are a way of keeping time. Which year did Bull Draw climb up the side of the plateau with its swift fingers, going from 1,000 to 30,180 acres in one day? When did the smaller Upper Mailbox explode, its bright white and boiling smoke criss-crossed by spotter planes leading in the slurry bombers?
Pop quiz: Which fire had huge nightly pyrotechnics, like an atom bomb detonated between Redvale and Norwood? That would be the Burn Canyon Fire, lightning-started 20 years ago, July 9, 2002. Wind patterns were erratic, crews pulled out at night when they’d normally be chopping and digging till dawn. Dry thunderstorms fell out of the San Juans in the evenings, unloading wind as they rolled over lower country. Wind pumped the flames, causing the fire to triple in size to 12,000 acres over two hours one night as Redvale was evacuated. It was finally stopped days later at just over 31,000 acres.
Summer of 2002 I was a journalist covering the state, moving fire by fire. Embedded in the field, I followed firefighters defending a house at the Hayman Fire on the Front Range the day it topped 100,000 acres. At the Coal Seam Fire outside of Glenwood Springs, I walked through a grotesque gallery of smoldering woodlands and homes — car engines melted into pools — where the fire jumped the Colorado River, I-70 and the railroad tracks, in a single bound and landed like a bomb in a trailer park on the other side.
That summer I joined four major blazes around the state and the last, closest to home, was Burn Canyon. The nights are what you probably remember if you watched this one, how the wind sent it this way and that, piñon and juniper torching into firestorms with flames hundreds of feet tall. Usually at night humidity rises, wind settles and a wildfire tends to relax, but not in this case. Nights whipped into a fury, sending up a glowing cloud the height of Mount Everest, lightning flashing inside its folds.
My recollection is of coming behind the fire front one night where it mowed through so quickly that not everything had burned. A second, slower wave was filling in behind it. The night felt almost elegant, as if we were in the soft glow of a theater. Smaller conflagrations stepped through bushes as bigger trees burned from the inside out, belching sparks and flames from blowholes and hollowed guts. I remember night as oddly peaceful, as if the fire were nibbling at itself, handing flames from branch to branch, and then it would pick up speed as unburned trees ignited, turned suddenly into torches, air rushing toward them from all directions.
Oak brush has come back strong since 2002, while skeletonized trees still stand boldly. Fires are good for telling time this way, too. How gray has the dead wood become? How long has the underbrush been growing back? I walk through the Burn Canyon Fire, trying to find where I was that night, and year by year it greens and thickens as I watch the horizon for the next sprout of smoke.
Craig Childs is a Norwood author who has published more than a dozen books on nature, science and exploration, including “The Secret Knowledge of Water.”
