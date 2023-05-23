Lorraine Jean Brook Gardner, beloved daughter, mother, sister, aunt, teacher and friend, died on April 12, 2023, in a car accident near Durango.
Lorrie was born July 20, 1964, in Rochester, New York to Thomas and Jean Brook. Growing up as the second oldest of nine children, she learned the deep value of generosity, a warm heart and the pleasure of simple things in life. After completing her junior year of high school in New York, the Brook family moved to Colorado where Lorrie graduated from Fort Collins High School in 1982. She went on to graduate from Colorado State University in 1986 and earned her teaching certificate shortly thereafter.
Lorrie married Jack Gardner in September of 1988. They lived in the Denver area where Lorrie began her career as an elementary school teacher, teaching for nearly a decade in the Cherry Creek School District. After the birth of their son Jordan in 1996, they moved to the Telluride area, building a home in the wild of Specie Mesa. There they welcomed their daughter Lexie in 2000.
Returning to teaching at Telluride Elementary School, Lorrie touched the lives of hundreds of children in the first grade. Her nurturing presence graced each child, calling forth their unique gifts, tending to their innocent vitality and encouraging the full expression of their humanity. She thrived meeting each child eye to eye and heart to heart. In doing so she remained deeply connected to the awe and mystery of life, and transmitted to many a love for learning.
A true teacher among us, Lorrie’s guidance and wisdom emanated
from an open heart. An embodiment of selfless grace, simple kindness and caring humbly flowed through her actions. She lived a life of great depth, welcoming a stretch of mind or body.
Amongst the blooming mountain wildflowers, in the arms of her family, and in the circle of her community Lorrie radiated love, devotion, and presence. Her joy knows no bounds. For those blessed to have known her, the light of her warm, compassionate spirit, unwavering optimism, infectious smile and generous personality will be greatly missed. She will live on through the inspiration of her children, her students, her friends and all those whose lives she illuminated.
Lorrie will forever be in the hearts of her son Jordan, daughter Lexie, her parents Tom and Jean Brook, her beloved family, cherished friends and all whom she touched in the Telluride community.
Lorrie’s life will be celebrated on June 11, 2023, at 4:00 p.m. at Placerville Park in Placerville, CO.
