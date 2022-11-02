November is Adopt A Senior Pet Month, and I’m here to introduce you to a few of the senior pets here with me at Second Chance.
First, I will introduce myself … in case you only read the first paragraphs. That way, I’m sure you learned about me and why I’m the most attractive, smart, entertaining and humble cat. My name is Tebo. I’m a full-figured tabby guy. I came to Second Chance after my human had some health issues (I came in with several other cats she was caring for). I made friends with all of the wonderful people here at Second Chance, and I especially like Dr. Shari and Tabby. They got my diabetes under control. Now, I’m staying with a wonderful foster family who lets me lounge around the house and relax. They give me my insulin daily and ensure I’m eating the right foods. I like to sit on laps and purr. In my spare time, I’m memorizing the poems of T.S. Eliot (you know, the guy who wrote “Cats”).
Let me introduce you to Badger, the seven-year-old blue heeler. Senior pets end up at the shelter for different reasons, through no fault of their own. Sometimes their people pass away, as Badger’s did. He’s a good dog — happy, loving and smart who also happens to be deaf. It’s amazing how many hand signals he knows. The volunteers and staff love taking him for walks and giving him toys to play with. He especially loves being with people. The staff tells me he needs a special person who understands his unique abilities. I also heard he enjoys playing Sudoku and Scrabble.
One of the older cats who is also lucky enough to be in a foster home is Harbor. She came here because her people lost their housing. She’s shy and wasn’t doing very well in the hustle and bustle of the shelter. So, these wonderful folks found a kind person to take her home until she can find her new forever home. Harbor is black and white, healthy for her age, and loves to hide in cardboard boxes. She enjoys sitting in the sun, being petted and playing the harpsichord.
There’s a dog here at Second Chance who is Mr. Personality. His name is Brute, and he’s a seven-year-old boxer mix. They tell me he loves everyone — human and canine. He’s apparently a fence climber, but he uses that skill to visit other dogs, not to escape. The dog den volunteers and staff really want him to find the right people who will appreciate his joy for life. He is also a collector of vintage vinyl records.
To make sure my older friends get the homes they need, Second Chance is changing their adoption fees. From now on, any pet over the age of seven is half price. That’s $50 for cats, and $100 for dogs. To clarify, we definitely are not bargain-bin pets. Older pets are usually mature, calm, trained and so appreciative of your love. Even if you cannot give an older pet a forever home, Second Chance always needs fosters for senior pets who do not adjust well to shelter life. Give us a chance.
Second Chance Humane Society Animal Resource Center and Thrift Shops service San Miguel, Ouray and Montrose counties. Call the SCHS Helpline at 970-626-2273 to report a lost pet, learn about adopting a homeless pet, or about the SCHS Spay/Neuter, Volunteer, Feral Cat or other programs. View our shelter pets and services online at adoptmountainpets.org.
