When local interest in short-term rental (STR) trends heated up this summer, I decided to dig in and see what the data objectively says. This resulting independent analysis is not connected to any industry. Leaning on the patient forbearance of the clerk’s office I gathered, standardized and assembled the town’s Spartan historic and detailed current MUNIrevs STR license data into a database covering every STR license from 2013 to Oct. 13, 2021.
Comparing apples to apples the growth in actual active STR units has been about 31 percent from the 2016-18 on average — not 75 percent as some may have claimed. Telluride’s STR sales tax data independently confirms this. Why so much lower? Looking under the hood shows that license data in the 2016-18 timeframe understates the actual number of active STR units in town, while the current STR license data overstates the number of active STR units.
Prior to 2019 many units at Mountainside Inn were carried under one hotel license. So, units were actively short-term rented but were not showing up individually in the license data. Subsequently, 45 units were sold off and now show as individual STR licenses. So, 45 new STR licenses but no change in the actual number of active STR units. Including these units there were 608 active STR units in 2016, and an annual average of 587 active STR units for the 2016-18 timeframe.
Telluride has 821 STR license records today, but 51 of those records are not active STR units. Thirty-five records are for units that have been sold this year but not removed from the system. Ten records are duplicates of existing licenses. Six records are for fractional rentals, individual room rentals or errors in licensing. So, 821 town records minus 51 equals 770 active short-term rental units as of Oct. 13. From the 2015-18 average actual active STR units of 587 to today’s 770 active licenses equals only 31 percent growth, or 6 percent per year. Note that some of this growth was new construction and not existing units.
Is this confirmed by other data? Yes, as 2017 was the first year STR sales tax revenue was broken out. In 2017, STR sales tax revenue for January to July was $783,000. For the same period in 2021 STR sales tax revenue was $1,022,000 — a 31 percent change. Two independent sets of data show a 31 percent increase. Again, not 75 percent.
Question 300 caps rental licenses to an annually randomized set of 400 licenses in the narrow confines of Accommodations I & II zones where there are currently 460 active licenses, a reduction of 60 licenses. Question 300 completely eliminates licenses in all other areas of town, a loss of an additional 233 licenses and the highest sales tax revenue units in town. Question 300 exempts the 77 Mountainside Inn units. Question 300 takes us from 770 licenses today to 477 licenses, a 38 percent reduction. This is lower than 2013, when there were 495 active STR units.
A 38 percent reduction in STRs equals 43 percent less bedrooms, or 1,440 less people, a 43 percent reduction. Question 300 backers claim there would be a bunch of exemptions for full time residents to get STR licenses. Does this contribute to the lodging base? How much will locals be able to rent out their homes? Example: A council member recently stated to Town Council that her STR license for her Colorado Avenue residence is for occasional Christmas rentals. Not much contribution to the lodging base.
Cutting 38 percent of STR units cuts town and county sales and affordable housing taxes. Conservatively estimated, town STR sales taxes will decline $526,000 annually. Add to that a $273,000 loss of affordable housing taxes on STRs for a total annual reduction of $801,000.
What is the impact of 1,400 less people per night staying in town on restaurant and retail sales taxes? Since 2013, there is an 80-percent correlation between monthly sales tax receipts for lodging and tax receipts for restaurant and retail sales. This implies about 80 percent of the revenue in those industries is tied to people staying in town. What happens when you cut 43 percent of that 80 percent portion? The result is an additional reduction of $1.6 million in town sales tax revenue. Putting it all together, town sales tax revenue will drop by $2.141 million. San Miguel County’s sales taxes go down by $476,000.
Can we gamble with our local governments or economy?
None of this is to deny tight and expensive housing supply, but slashing tax revenue and lodging capacity will not solve pandemic-induced national or local trends, or speed up the many area affordable projects in the pipeline. I stand by my collection of data and careful analysis. I’m willing to review both the unique database of historic STR records and this analysis with anyone. For an in depth look, see tinyurl.com/Q300Summary and a deeper dive at tinyurl.com/Q300Details.
