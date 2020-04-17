So far, there are only a handful of people not affected by the shutdowns necessitated by the virus. I may be one of them. My mother is in her mid-90s and suffers memory loss, so I take care of her to the best of my ability. She's homebound, so I am, too. I didn't need a virus to keep me indoors.
Our next-door neighbor had it and is now recovered. I'm in New Jersey where the virus is raging. Every day our governor comes up with new restrictions to place on the populace. They apply to people who go outdoors so they don't apply to me. My sister does the shopping and since she works in a doctor's office she still has a job.
I'd love to return to Telluride. It's my home; my only home. I'd love to return to bike touring during the off-seasons. Living free and easy on a bicycle and sleeping in the wild come naturally to me. A lot of what comes naturally to me is on hiatus now. I have to adapt myself to living in a way that doesn't feel right at all. That applies to everyone these days. None of us have had to face the challenges we are now confronted with. None of us have much of an idea when this ends or when we return to normal. What will the new normal look like? There are a lot of questions and too few answers.
I'm adapting in peculiar ways. I've gotten rid of my bed. In its place are a backpacker's air-foam mattress and a sleeping bag, just the way I'm used to sleeping. If I can't camp, I'll camp in my own bedroom. Can I build a campfire here? Probably not. There's a Franklin stove in the family room which will do for now.
I've even started watching YouTube videos of others camping as a diversion. They come in two genres. There are expeditions. What with GoPros and iPhones, anyone with editing tools can make their next walk in the woods or canoe trip into a highly-watchable travel documentary, and many do. The same camera equipment is carried by bushcrafters who do less ambitious expeditions but with a little more style. They revive old-fashioned camping skills honed by hunter-gathers since the Stone Age. They generally eschew plastic. Few will bring along a nylon tent. The simple act of making a fire without matches or a Bic lighter is a holy sacrament. A shelter means much more to you when you've made it yourself with an ax, a knife and what materials are on hand. I love the aesthetics. I'm not sure I share their discipline, but it's worth trying.
At the end of each of her videos a Canadian bushcrafter always reminds viewers to subscribe and leave a comment, so I did. I told her that I'd started watching bushcraft videos like hers as a means of coping with my suddenly confined circumstances and am sorry she is facing the same, but they bring me great solace given the times. She replied that same evening, saying that the shutdown was trying for her, too, and thanking me for watching. The virus separates people but it also brings us together.
I can't help but notice that most people have little interest in outdoor pursuits unless there's a motor involved. They rightly see human-powered travel and wilder forms of camping as a rejection of normal standards of comfort and convenience. They're completely right. Comfort and convenience are killers. I look around me at others my age and see masses of the broken and slowly dying. Their stride is slow and wavering. Many have sacrificed their health and spirit of adventure to a singular pursuit of comfort and convenience. What I most love about bushcrafters and adventures is their rejection of that prevailing paradigm. They get it.
One of the other adventurers I've subscribed to is also Canadian. He has a fine Newfy accent (I love the way he pronounces vestibule, with emphasis on the i), and travels with his Labrador retriever Sacu. Together they beat paths through Newfoundland and Labrador, paddling and bushwacking, catching glimpses of caribou, moose, bears and coyote, devouring fish, braving the world's most ferocious weather, and wincing from flies that “will carry you away.”
Adventuring outdoors is mostly on hold now. The shutdown is worldwide. All "nonessential" activities outside the home are forbidden. Two blogger friends who are on around-the-world expeditions have hunkered down to wait out the restrictions, one in Colombia, the other in Zanzibar. Even the outdoors is off-limits. The unimaginable just months earlier, is today's reality.
Here's to returning to life as we once knew it.
