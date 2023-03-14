DEAR EDITOR:
I have chosen to write about my mentorship with Erin Busbee, my mentor for this semester.
Although, this is my first semester ever taking mentorship focused on video making and social media, I can already tell that my filmmaking skills have already improved, or at least I think so. I now have a better understanding of how to capture engaging footage, and I constantly seek out opportunities to shoot in different environments and under different angels. My goal is to create a short film that showcases the thrilling experience of skiing and going on adventures with my friends and captures our most cherished memories. Over the past months, I have collected big amount of footage and pictures that I may use for promotional and advertising purposes. Even though filmmaking may not be my profession, I am excited to apply my new skills to other hobbies in the future. During my mentorship with the Telluride High School Mentorship Program, I have learned valuable time-management skills that allow me to balance Czech and US school, but also my other hobbies. Additionally, I have gained a deeper understanding of the technical aspects of all sorts of video production, including shooting, editing, promoting and presenting. As I continue to work on my film, I hope to become a more proficient and skilled creator.
Annemarie Davidová, Czech exchange student
Telluride High School
