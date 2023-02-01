DEAR EDITOR:
To Rube Felicelli and members of the San Miguel Power Association Board of Directors.
It is with sincere gratitude that I accept your personal and financial support for the future of electric vehicle fueling in western Colorado. My process in providing a DC Fast Charging EV fueling station was encouraged by the State of Colorado through its Charge Ahead Program to provide electric vehicle fueling on the Highway 145 scenic corridor between Grand Junction and Durango. The San Miguel Power Association was instrumental in the success of this endeavor. SMPA's Terry Schuyler was especially helpful in helping us navigate through this process.
I appreciate your continued support through your newly established rates for electric fueling chargers.
Your participation in reducing our reliance on internal combustion engineering goes greatly towards our mutual goals of reducing our carbon footprint and creating a better living environment for all humanity. Thank you for your forethought.
Bill Gordon
Telluride
