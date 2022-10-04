DEAR EDITOR:
I have watched with amazement and delight as three beloved Telluride institutions have raised money and completed projects that just a few years ago might have been thought impossible. KOTO paid off their building, the Telluride Science Research Center purchased and began renovation of the Depot building, and Ah Haa completed and moved in to their fabulous new facility.
While these volunteer-driven organizations have managed to collectively raise over $20 million and execute this impressive work in just a few years, our elected leadership and paid staff have been trying to figure out how to provide enhanced, life-sustaining health care to our community for now 20 years.
And how would we pay for this? We would do just as these volunteers did in raising $20-plus million for these important, but discretionary community programs. I am convinced that the private sector will step up for what many consider a community priority. And as I understand it, Mountain Village and the Town of Telluride are both flush with cash from real estate transfer fees. To my knowledge, providing adequate community health care remains a priority for most governmental jurisdictions. After all, there are some life-threatening conditions that will not wait 45-minutes for a helicopter ride.
It is time for our elected governmental leaders to complete a viable plan and deliver a regional medical center.
Tim Swan
Telluride
