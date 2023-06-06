Dear Editor,
I’d like to know if the county commissioners are fully aware of the identity of the group trying to develop Society Turn. It seems the San Miguel Valley Corporation is behind this proposal. They are only operating under a new name. Gary Jackson is one of the primary executives in charge of Cordillera, San Miguel Valley Corporation and Genesee Properties.
It is perplexing why the Board of County Commissioners is once again negotiating and entertaining these people.
Lance, I must express my dismay at your recent decisions. Once an advocate for conservation, as evidenced in the documentary about preserving the valley floor, you now vote in favor of its development in your role as county commissioner. This apparent reversal is disheartening.
Kris, your commitment to maintaining the serenity and wilderness of Hastings mesa is commendable. However, I’m disappointed that the same dedication doesn’t seem to apply to the protection of Telluride’s gateway.
I call on you to prevent the compromise of our region’s beauty and integrity. Stop the sell out to Genesee Properties (SMVC).
—Jake Burns
