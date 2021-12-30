Bonnes fêtes! This column is back from a six-month hiatus in time to close out 2021. I’m writing from my parents house in Snowmass, where we are spending lots of quality time together watching James Bond films, “The French Dispatch” and a recent Netflix series based in Paris that I refuse to name.
Pitkin County has the highest COVID-19 incidence rate in the United States, so it is safe to say that I am seeing no one indoors besides my parents. Social interactions consist of uphilling with two friends and dropping cookies outside our neighbors’ houses.
Still, I am so grateful to be home; grateful for the massive storms that have brought fresh powder (and should hopefully continue for New Year’s) and grateful for friends who like to wake up at 6:30 a.m. to skin up the mountain before the lifts are open. I’m lucky to have made it home at all, squeezing through before the recent wave of mass flight cancellations, and relieved that our whole family recently received negative PCR results.
And I do think that I just made it out of France in time. In the 10 days since I left, nearly half of my friends, coworkers and their family members tested positive for COVID-19. Fortunately, all of them are vaccinated and experienced mild-to-no symptoms, but several had to spend Christmas alone in small Parisian apartments, away from their loved ones.
After several months of relatively normal life, helped along by a high vaccination rate and the requirement to scan your health pass (a QR code with proof of “complete vaccination” or a negative test result within the past 24 hours), omicron is ripping across France.
France reported over 206,000 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and 208,000 on Wednesday — recording the highest number of cases in any European Union country since the start of the pandemic. Omicron accounts for 70 percent of cases — the majority of which are among people ages 20-39.
With so many infections, basic services could be disrupted, including health care, transit manufacturing and supply industries. The French government announced this week that bars and restaurants would remain open, although you can now only drink or eat sitting down, rather than standing. Students go back to school Jan. 3, as planned. People are encouraged to work remotely, but it is not strictly reinforced.
Nightclubs are closed, but there will be no curfew on New Year’s Eve. The city of Paris has decided to ban alcohol consumption in popular outdoor spaces, such as the quais of the Seine on New Year’s. Depressingly, masks must now be worn outdoors in Paris, which I cannot imagine will be readily obeyed. I know that omicron came fast, and governments are struggling to adapt, but it seems silly to force people to wear masks outdoors, where air circulates freely and people can spread out, especially when you can still cram into the dark corner of a bar as long as you’re sitting down.
Still, despite my criticisms of France’s recent strategies, there are many things that make me so grateful to live there: including affordable and equitable health care, high vaccination rates, general compliance with mask-wearing, and and COVID tests that are free if you’re vaccinated. You can get an antigen test in 15 minutes in a pharmacy with no appointment. When I was preparing to fly back to the U.S., I got the results of my PCR back in 12 hours. Meanwhile, I am considering moving my flight back two days because I can find nowhere in the Roaring Fork Valley that will provide 48-hour results for a Monday flight.
But there are worse things than staying in Colorado an extra two days. I am enjoying my family’s insular holiday season.
We won’t be going out on New Year’s, but we will be indulging in fondue à la maison and wine I brought back from France. Maybe we will even dress up. Or maybe I will keep wearing the same LL Bean sweater that I’ve worn every day since I’ve been home.
Two years into the pandemic, I’ve never joined the bread-baking trends. Every neighborhood boulangerie has better bread than I will ever be able to make, but living in France has offered culinary inspiration. On Christmas Eve, I spent three hours making a bûche de Noël — the Yule Log cake that is a French Christmas tradition. It was the perfect post-skiing activity.
For New Year’s Eve, it will be a chocolate mousse cake.
Wishing everyone a happy and healthy 2022: a year hopefully filled with more powder days and fewer new variants.
