Dear Editor,
Five years ago, my world turned upside down when I lost my Dad to suicide. The next day, the world learned of Robin Williams’ death by suicide. In the past five years, I have made suicide education and advocacy a priority in my life. I have spearheaded four Out of the Darkness Suicide Prevention Walks and Tri-County Health Network is currently planning the 5th walk here in Telluride. In honor of the five years and five walks, here are five things I wish everyone knew about suicide:
Suicide is not selfish. According to Robert Gebbia, CEO of AFSP, “Suicide is not a choice. Suicide is a health issue. Suicide can result if a mental illness- like major depression or bipolar disorder- goes untreated, in the same way that a patient can die from pneumonia if they go untreated. It’s important to understand that people who are feeling suicidal do not choose to feel that way; their feelings are a symptom of their mental illness.” A person’s feelings, thoughts, words, and actions can be symptoms of a mental illness as was the case with my Dad, who was diagnosed with various mental health concerns. Over the years he said some extremely hurtful things to me and there was a moment when I realized that it wasn’t my Dad saying these things to me — it was his mental illness, his sickness.
Talking openly about suicide is essential. After bringing suicide to the forefront of many conversations and sharing my own experience, I have been surprised by how many people have then shared with me how suicide has also affected them. Talking openly about suicide can help in the healing process and can save lives. If you are concerned about someone, it is crucial to ask them the hard question of, “Are you thinking of killing yourself?” Asking this direct question does not put this idea into someone’s head.
How we talk about suicide matters. Suicide is not a crime. Do not use the phrase, “commit suicide.” Instead use “died by suicide.” Do not use “completed” or “successful” when talking about suicide. Shifting our language helps reduce shame and stigma.
Suicide is a major public health problem, the second-leading cause of death for 15-34 year-olds and 10th leading cause of death overall in the US. Colorado and the other Rocky Mountain states have some of our nation’s highest suicide rates.
Suicide is preventable! According to AFSP, “The best way to prevent suicide is through early detection, diagnosis, and treatment of depression and other mental health conditions.” Learn the warning signs. Check in on yourself and your friends. Encourage and seek out help. Take a Mental Health First Aid class. Remember you are not alone.
Put the following numbers in your cell phone as contacts. Suicide Prevention Hotline: 1-800-273-8255 Crisis Text Line: 741741 Colorado Crisis Line: 844-493-8255 Center for Mental Health Crisis Line: 970-252-6220
Visit tchnetwork.org/eventreg to learn about the suicide related events we have this September.
Sami Damsky
Behavioral Health Outreach
Coordinator
Tri-County Health Network
704-236-4425
