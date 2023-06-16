New Mexico, dry, brown and gray, dusty old New Mexico is our destination. Except something is different, as we make our way south from Pagosa Springs on a cloudy Sunday afternoon. This place isn't desert-y and arid; it is lush, saturated-green, creeks brimming. This isn't New Mexico; this is Ireland.
Ireland, with split-rail corrals and tumble-down barns replacing stone walls and castles.
Rolling valleys, sleek cattle grazing, pintos and palominos swishing tails in knee-high brome, lead us past the southern outskirts of Chama and a string of rustic lodges, to the El Vado Dam and the campground which serves as the put-in for the Chama River.
Everything here has a feeling of being old, well used, a little weather beaten, compared to glitzy Colorado. An abandoned cabin, slightly askew, asphalt roof shingles curled at the corners, baked by the sun, decomposing under the onslaught of decades of winters, boasts a porch full of ghosts laughing and relaxing. We know they're here because we find their beer-can pull tabs, phased out a half century ago, in the dirt beside the old stone fire rings.
Among the newer RVs of the trailer park section of the campground sit old patched-up campers, aluminum boxes from a bygone era, never to roll again, wheels long since removed, but still cared for and repaired, lace curtains drawn, weekend getaways, little slices of heaven, undoubtedly cherished, for families from cities to the south.
We straggle in, early evening, rafters and kayakers, and pitch our tents, circling as dogs do, to home in on the perfect spot to lie down.
We're all crafty river veterans, but as the only one who has been down this particular stretch, I am plied with questions. My answers, in a nutshell, go something like this: “There are no big rapids, the campsites are great, it's gorgeous and daydreamy and that's all I remember. Oh, there are lots of birds, and there's a hot spring pool of a perfect temperature on river left 3 miles down.”
That's good enough for the gang and we tuck into a excellent buffet of fancy cheeses and olives and a pot of curry, heavy with ginger and lemongrass, that is nothing short of brilliant, cathartic even, because as we make our way through life on a planet in turns turbulent and peaceful, it always comes back to the belly. Something to do with survival. Or, when this is assured, celebration.
Acquainted with new rivermates, we settle around the comfort of a crackling fire, jokes, river stories, music and laughter, full moon floating above the rim of the canyon silhouetting the tall ponderosas that dominate the river corridor, which we will have to ourselves. In pairs and singles we drift through moon shadow to our tents until nothing is left save the strains of a lone guitar mingled with the lilt of moving water silver in the moon, ghosts singing along softly.
In the morning, the swirl of organizing and securing loads complete, we commit to the river.
One of the joys of living in civilization is leaving it. Leaving the madness behind, the stress and hot air, the constant barrage of bad news, to focus instead on the task of negotiating the river safely and surrendering oneself to the surroundings. Endless shilling replaced by sighing wind, electronic hysteria by birdsong. All we want, all we need, is to be left to our own devices.
Someone paraphrases the gutter-wino poet Bukowski: “It's not that I don't like people ...” but before they can finish the phrase, “… it's just that sometimes I feel a lot better when they're not around,” and another paddler chimes in: “I can't stand 'em, either; they drive me nuts!”
Merrily we row along.
Someone has brought a quantity of American macro-brew, Miller High Life, which is roundly pooh-poohed by those boasting a stash of craft beer.
By day two, there are breaches in this stratification; some of the IPA gang condescend, in the heat of the day, to crack a cold cheap-o beer. By day three the transformation is complete and it's the “Champagne of Beers” all around. There are after-work beers, before-dinner beers, picnic beers, ballgame beers. Then, there are river beers. These flow like the river.
It is these veterans, leftovers, sides of the cans scratched and scarred from being jumbled in float bags and at the bottom of coolers, that hold a special place in the fridge. Memories pour from them: families of geese at river's edge, parents herding fuzzy goslings into the relative safety of tall grass and reeds; the black stillness of the early mornings awoken by a daily chorus of singing birds which rings along the canyon walls, uninterrupted throughout the day; the comfort of a large communal tent in a downpour on our last night, a heroic couple baking a Dutch-oven tamale pie in the rain that is tremendous and soul satisfying; the playfulness of the river itself, lots of riffles, enough obstacles to keep one's attention and take necessary action; the canyon walls growing taller as the river descends, 500-foot faces looming, rounded shoulders of the buttes somehow soft, feminine after the precipitous, masculine peaks of home; chalky, pastel colors of sandstone faces, ochre, bone and dusty rose, pulsating in shafts of sunlight between storm cells; a smiling woman waving from shore, her wet dog's wagging tail spraying her legs; a steady drizzle at the take-out landing, hugs and good-byes.
And so it ends, along a winding highway in dying light, back into the large peaks of the north, storm breaking, light banter, a friend sleeping in the back seat, stopping for enchiladas at the Mexican joint on the way, the better to arrive home with dinner in the belly, and so be sooner snug under the covers, safe passage never taken for granted.
Sean can be reached at: seanmcnamara58@gmail.com.
