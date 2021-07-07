DEAR EDITOR:
The Telluride AIDS Benefit, (TAB), the ultimate local grass roots organization, rallied the troops around the Covid pandemic to produce a remarkable “Runway on the Runway” fashion show and a three-night spectacle at the Telluride Regional Airport. The community showed great compassion and generosity in producing and attending the limited size shows and I want to especially thank our numerous donors and patrons for supporting our cause in this trying time.
Our frontline partners help people living with HIV and AIDS across Colorado and in Africa, support that is often unavailable from other means especially during the Covid crisis. Our events are made possible by many local donors, endless hours given by volunteers and staff, including the volunteer models and for the airport production team led by John Rosenberg and Scott Upshur. The vision for direction and choreography by Katy Parnello, Jamie Jackson, and Amanda Carlson. Most especially I want to thank our Executive Director Jessica Galbo for the vision to see the events through with help from the benefit’s dedicated board of ddirectors, led by Matt Hintermeister and Sarah Gluckstern, all of whom work year-round guiding TAB.
Our deepest gratitude is also extended to the Telluride Regional Airport board of directors and staff members for their generous support. The collective community effort is much appreciated by our beneficiaries, helping many living with HIV and AIDS.
Ron Gilmer
TAB board member
