DEAR EDITOR:
I wanted to reach out to express my gratitude to the Telluride Association of Realtors (TAR) for their assistance with my recent home purchase. They were generous enough to grant me the First Time Homebuyers Award, which has been huge in making this momentous step in life a bit less stress-inducing. Like for many first-time homebuyers, it was a challenge to gather up enough funds for a down payment. After putting down nearly every dollar to my name, it is very relieving to have the extra cash from the award available to cover my basic daily necessities, as well as the little things that come up during a move. Thank you so much, TAR, for granting me this award and helping me become a homeowner for the first time!
Meghan Knowles
Telluride
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.