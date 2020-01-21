DEAR EDITOR:
On behalf of the AVID site team at the Telluride Middle/High School, we would like to take this opportunity to thank all of the volunteers from the community who have taken time out of their busy lives to help our AVID students during tutorials this year. Tutorials are small weekly study groups of one volunteer tutor and six students who bring questions from their studies. The group then asks questions to help the student presenter reach a greater level of understanding. By modeling and practicing effective group strategies, developing critical thinking skills, and participating in collaborative problem solving, these volunteer tutors are helping our students to succeed both inside and outside of the classroom. The collaborative and productive environment tutors foster has helped our AVID students achieve higher grades in their classes and created a real sense of community.
Thank you to Chuck, Jenni, Lynn, Shanda and Cheryl. We would also like to thank the Telluride Foundation and their many employees who come weekly to work with our students. If you would like to become a tutor, please contact Megan Wise at mwise@telluride.k12.co.us to find out how you can support our fantastic students.
Mo Hanna, Nicki Bergstrom and the Telluride AVID Site Team
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.