DEAR EDITOR:
Congratulations to Ridgway for hosting a very successful San Juan Rural Philanthropy Days (RPD) event. On behalf of the Anschutz Family Foundation, I wish to express my deep appreciation for all the efforts toward organizing a successful RPD.
In the nearly three decades since I envisioned and initiated RPD, I have continued to be impressed with the dedication and deep commitment of rural communities. I know how much time and energy go into producing a successful RPD, and I commend the community for their commitment and hard work. From the hospitality of the city and the organization of the steering committee, I was most impressed with the entire event.
Sue Anschutz-Rodgers
Anschutz Family Foundation chair and president
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.