The lanky man with the high cheekbones and hooded eyes was deliberate in his every move. We were part of a small clump of visitors at the Meals from the Heart counter, there on the recommendation of our local friends. The French Market is a hurly-burly of strolling tourists that peruse the blocks-long array of vendors selling anything from black and white photos of iconic New Orleans sights to African print house dresses to dried alligator heads. With growling bellies we eyed the menu and when it was our turn, we ordered crab cake tacos and a side of red beans and rice.
“Twenty minutes,” the man told us. He spoke as he moved; laconically and with a soft economy of effort. The woman working in the kitchen behind the sliding glass window of the booth went about her culinary artistry with the same measured beats as the man taking orders. Unhurried. I took my cues from these people on this, my first full day in New Orleans. It is a pace I have come to adopt even as the two weeks I spent along the Mississippi’s undulating riverbank retreat in my wake.
Hurrying is overrated. Plunging headlong through life leaves too much unseen, too much unfelt, and is far too stressful. If the Big Easy showed me anything, it was how best to savor every moment. Too brisk a pace is a needless rush to the finish line. That finish line isn’t going anywhere. You’ll get there when you get there, so ease up on the gas. It was the first and best lesson the Big Easy laid out for me.
I knew it was going to be an extraordinary visit from the moment I set foot on Louisiana soil. Within the first couple of lungfuls of gravy smooth, sea level air, I found a dime. To you, a dime may be just 10 cents, but to me it is a sign, and a positive one, at that. To me it means simply that I am on the right track. A bit of cosmic way finding, if you will.
Our host, friend and guide to a New Orleans less traveled wasted little time in sharing the city she loves. Go-cups in hand, potholes dodged, she drove us from the airport to the little French Quarter pied-à-terre that would be our home for two weeks. We were finally here, our trip delayed for two years while the pandemic wreaked havoc on our best-laid plans.
The city had celebrated its first, “back-to-normal” Mardi Gras a few weeks before we arrived. A tradition that is already a Very Big Deal was made all the more precious by its longed-for return. Locals soldiered on creatively — Yardi-gras was brilliant as residents dolled up their houses like floats last year — but the exuberance of being able to take it back to the streets in all of its over-the-top glory was still shimmering in mid-March.
Indeed, the whole city and all its denizens seemed like Rip Van Winkles emerging from a long, unplanned nap. Though some businesses required proof of vaccination to gain entry, city officials breathed a sigh of relief as a post-Mardi Gras COVID-19 surge never happened, and so, by our second week there, local emergency ordinances were lifted. From the balcony on Royal we watched a colorful parade of workers head to and from their jobs every day. The man with the silver spray-painted dummy sitting in the wire handlebar basket pedaling to Jackson Square to enthrall tourists, the crisply aproned server heading for his shift at the Court of the Two Sisters, the man in black toting his standup bass in a bike trailer to his street gig by Rouse’s Market. There was a content sense of purpose to these little journeys. The only speeders were cars bearing out of state plates.
We were there long enough to spot regulars and that included the mules pulling the sightseeing carriages that plied the Quarter. The big white fellow with the grey forelock worked the day shift. The dun with the buzz cut mane pulled night duty. The creatures looked well cared for and light of step. We even became familiar with the raconteurs spinning ghost stories to tourists gathered in packs at the scene of spooky, perhaps true, sites. In New Orleans, I chose to believe most of it.
The sense of re-emergence coincided with the Vernal Equinox and March’s full moon, auspicious dates signifying both closure — on the muffling of the city — and new beginnings. So many new beginnings. The Ent-ish live oaks were greening, and hibiscus, azaleas, roses and camellias shouted color into my eyes. But the most wondrous rebirth was happening in the people we met. Friendly, open, relieved, determined — the people of New Orleans played music, slung cans of Abita, swept the streets, and operated streetcars with kindness, grace, joy and a resolution born of having faced a long history of calamities foreign to most American cities. And never, ever was there any hurry to it.
We returned to Meals from the Heart righteously hungry in 25 minutes and still had to wait a spell. The man with the watchful eyes slid our plates across the counter to us with a low-toned, “Enjoy it,” and we made our way to a sunny spot to eat.
My newborn affair with New Orleans began as all great loves should. Effortlessly. Wordlessly. Unhurried.
