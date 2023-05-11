DEAR EDITOR:
I hope that the Democrat Party of San Miguel County will select a San Miguel County commissioner that will respect the laws of Colorado as to land zoning and in the future will conduct the due diligence necessary for any land or real estate purchase. The cost of utilities, construction and traffic impacts are extremely important as to the overall costs to any development. Such due diligence must be done in open meetings so the public can be involved. A lot of trust has been lost by the way the Diamond Ridge fiasco was conducted by the Town of Telluride leadership and the Board of County Commissioner leadership. Not one of those voting for Diamond Ridge has even had the curtesy to apologize to our communities. Everything else that the town and county leadership is doing is clouded by that lack of acknowledgment. Let’s see if the San Miguel County Democrat Party will try to make amends for this very bad conduct. The collective community deserves better.
George Harvey
Telluride
