DEAR EDITOR:
So much great work has been done that sets Telluride apart from other ski towns. Our conservation triumph of preserving and restoring the Valley Floor, keeping growth and development in check, preserving Telluride's historic character, protecting our wildlife and view corridors, to name a few. Telluride doesn't look like the others!
In a complete about face, a new housing zone was unveiled this past offseason. Shrouded in secrecy and without due process, zoning was changed on 105 acres on Deep Creek Mesa from Forest/Ag (one home per 35 acres) to a dense housing zone of 20 homes per acre (780 housing units on 39 acres equals 2,100 people).
Deep Creek Mesa, town's closest mesa, is a critical elk migration corridor. It has been strictly regulated and managed over the years, and previously has always been considered in development proposals. If we build density on the mesa our resident elk herds cannot just retreat to remote areas. They need the corridor, as it allows them to migrate between core habitats, which is vital for their survival. It is also the herd’s pathway to the Valley Floor. Last week I photographed well over 200 elk and calves grazing where this housing project is slated to be built. There is little doubt that if we build density on their corridor, we will lose our elk.
I learned this year at Mountainfilm that in the last 50 years we've lost 70 percent of the world's wildlife.
"The loss of wildlife habitat is a national and global crisis, and establishing wildlife migration corridors is one of the most effective tools we have to preserve species," former New Mexico senator Tom Udall has said.
Our nation and our state are making provisions to safeguard wildlife corridors. Federal legislation (Wildlife Corridors Conservation Act of 2019) has been enacted, as we now know how critical wildlife corridors are for the health and survival of wild animals. Colorado is a leader in protecting wildlife migration corridors. What's happening in Telluride?
Elk aside, dense housing on Deep Creek Mesa will have severe unintended consequences for all residents of Telluride. Eight miles from town, up a challenging road, this development idea is poorly researched, has no water or infrastructure, and is not in compliance with the county's master plan.
Undesirable and up for sale for decades, the designated land was finally purchased in 2021 for $2.1 million by Jack Vickers. The town and county just purchased this land from him for $7.2 million with our tax dollars. How many closed door meetings were held to come up with this bad real estate deal?
Will we remain true to our values and the hard-earned conservation triumphs that set us apart?
Telluride's wildness and our preservation values are the foundation of our success. Our community has been decimated by a lack of affordable housing. Hotels and many developers are not providing for the housing needs that are a direct result of their development.
Community spirit does not mean disenfranchising our working citizens by putting them far out of town. This increases the divide and increases traffic and pollution. Community housing means keeping our workers in the community. It is in our collective interest to build housing in the community and once town is built out, adjacent to existing communities so that we can preserve our wild mesas at the same time. We don't have to give up our elk to house our people!
It is my sincere hope that we as a community will continue to speak out for the land and the animals and hold fast to the values that have created the soul of Telluride.
Jennifer Barker
Telluride
